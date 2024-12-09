The Buffalo Bills are one of the most charismatic teams in the American Football League (NFL) for several reasons. They have always had great squads, but they have earned hard earned status as one of the official winners of the competition, especially after they were defeated in four consecutive finals between 1991 and 1994, and it is almost impossible not to empathize with a loser in the cannibal world of professional sports. In addition, they have one of the craziest and most hilarious hobbies in the entire United States, the self-proclaimed ‘Bills Mafia’. A group that, for example, takes advantage of the previews of the matches to launch themselves, beer in hand, from the roofs of the caravans to their own camping tables, competing with each other to see who can achieve the greatest damage. But the Bills are undoubtedly iconic because, during the fall and winter months, their stadium, Highmark Stadium, becomes an ice palace. Buffalo, located in the northwest of the state of New York, on the same border with Canada and just a few kilometers from Niagara Falls, in addition to being the ugly duckling of the region and suffering the ridicule of the inhabitants of the cosmopolitan island of Manhattan, It is famous because it usually suffers strong blizzards and snowfall, adverse weather conditions that force the Bills to play in temperatures of -10 degrees and among tons of snow. That’s how it was last Sunday, when they hosted the San Francisco 49ers. After hours of work by the workers, who had to remove up to half a meter of ice, the locals beat the Californians (35-10), an epic victory that caused their thousands of fans to start a massive snowball fight in the stands. Previously, one of them had tried to deflect a 49ers pitch with the same object, honoring the tribe he represents. The scenes have gone around the world and, although in the United States they are accustomed to their star sport being played under very harsh conditions, from a European perspective it seems strange, since here caution always prevails. On September 3, 2023, the soccer league duel between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla was canceled because that day there was an alert for torrential rains, although in the end not a drop of water fell in the capital. The answer to why there is and why there is no is very simple. The NFL itself, in its founding statutes, says the following: “Games will be suspended, canceled or postponed if circumstances exist such that, at the beginning or during the course of a game, they may represent a threat to the safety of the participants or of bystanders, or that may unduly affect the ability of a community to cope with the effects of a local disaster or similar disruptive event. In other words, the match is played unless a hurricane is on its way to the stadium. NFL 16 games postponed due to weather 1989. 49ers vs. Patriots. Loma Prieta earthquake (California). 1992. Dolphins vs. Patriots. Hurricane Andrew (Florida). 2003. Chargers vs. Dolphins. Cedar Fire (California). 2004. Buccaneers vs. Bengals. Hurricane Charley (Florida). 2004. Dolphins vs. Titans. Hurricane Ivan (Florida). 2004. Dolphins vs. Steelers. Hurricane Jeanne (Florida). 2005. Dolphins vs. Chiefs. Hurricane Wilma (Florida). 2008. Texans vs. Ravens. Hurricane Ike (Texas). 2010. Vikings vs. Giants. Blizzard snow (Minnesota). 2010. Eagles vs. Vikings. Snow Blizzard (Pennsylvania). 2014. Bills vs. Jets. Snow Blizzard (New York). 2017. Cowboys vs. Texans. Hurricane Harvey (Texas). 2017. Dolphins vs. Buccaneers. Hurricane Irma (Florida). 2021. Saints vs. Cardinals. Hurricane Ida (Louisiana). 2021. Saints vs. Packers. Hurricane Ida (Louisiana). 2022. Bills vs. Browns. Snow Blizzard (New York). Rubén Ibeas, in addition to being an unconditional supporter of Atlético de Madrid, is one of the most recognizable voices in American football in Spain (he comments on several duels a week on Movistar+) and has a very clear theory of why the league you love is willing to push its athletes and fans to the limit. «I believe that the NFL has that mythological component, the memory of old games that were played with very adverse weather and in which part of the history of the competition was written. It has that aura that it is a sport that can be played in almost any situation and that only a catastrophe, like the collapse of Damar Hamlin in 2022 (now recovered, he suffered a heart attack during a game with the Bills) can stop them. The NFL always wants to play, it wants to see those images with the snow, to see on television the people in the stands with ice on their mustaches… In the end, we don’t see this in any other sport, it’s something very special and the players don’t care, so the show must go on, as they say there,” says the analyst. The sport of the braveThe last phrase of the American anthem defines its country as “the land of the free and the home of the brave”, a patriotic verse that American football seems to have followed to the letter to create its values ​​as a spectacle . «It is the number one sport in the United States, with quite a difference over the second, and it is true that yes, it may be that they feel identified when seeing the players suffer on the field of play, they contemplate in them the idealized version of the values ​​that represent their country,” continues Ibeas. A mantra that, however, has its limits. Since the creation of the modern NFL in 1970 (the American Football League has been played since 1920), only 17 games have been postponed and the cause has always been an unstoppable catastrophe. The first was the San Francisco 49ers – New England Patriots on October 17, 1989. The cause was the Loma Prieta earthquake, with a category of 6.9 on the Richter scale (the maximum recorded is 9) and which left about 70 dead and more than six million euros in damages. Bills fans, in the frozen stands of the Highmark AFPIn fact, the tremors began during the warm-up of the third game of the baseball finals, which were played in the same city of San Francisco, which forced the evacuation of the stadium and the postponement from other sporting events. In that moment, the NFL showed that there is nothing that can slow down its schedule for long. In a lightning move, he contacted Stanford University, located 60 kilometers from the city, filled his field with 70,000 fans and, just five days after the brutal earthquake and after an emotional minute of silence, the ball flew over the grass again. .That mantra would be repeated in the following years. For example, in 2003, the modus operandi was repeated after the Cedar fire that devastated Southern California. On October 25, a hunter who was lost in Cleveland National Park, near the city of San Diego, launched a flare to receive help. The problem is that his request for help unleashed a fire that burned more than a thousand square kilometers of forest, destroyed thousands of buildings and caused a dozen deaths. The stadium of the local team, the Chargers, was used as a refugee center and the duel against the Miami Dolphins was played on the 27th at Sun Devil Stadium, a facility belonging to Arizona State University, in the middle of the desert and 580 kilometers from San Diego. «The NFL is played in five and a half months, there is no possibility of moving many dates. Furthermore, it is such a violent and hard sport that it is impossible to play every three days. For this reason, the organization takes advantage of the ease it has to go to university campuses, which have the same capacity or even greater than many professional stadiums,” says Ibeas while defending that the tragedy is felt differently on the other side of the Atlantic. Football against tragedy«It is a totally different culture. They turn tragedy into something positive, they convince themselves that they are stronger than what happened. When Katrina happened, New Orleans needed its team, the Saints, to keep going, to have something to hold on to. “The league and the players threw themselves into playing, they didn’t want to stop because they thought the best thing for the affected people was to play.” A reality opposite to what was experienced in Europe. Thus, the Valencia-Real Madrid League match was going to be played on Saturday, November 2, but the arrival of DANA to the Community on Tuesday, October 29, caused the authorities to cancel the duel, with no definitive date for it to be played. In American football, sport is part of mourning and helps build hope. Related News Standard American football No Tom Brady buys an NFL team: “It is a blessing to know that I will be in the best league in the world for the rest of my life” Miguel Zarza “On the second day, in a game in Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers, there was a thunderstorm. It was postponed for half an hour, then another, and then another… But it was played. No one left the stadium even though it started more than an hour late. The league’s last option was to cancel the match and everyone is involved with that decision, the fan himself demands that it be that way. In another Kansas City Chiefs matchup, there were several players who had to be hospitalized due to the cold weather. They may not have that urgent need that we have here. In my opinion, I think that sometimes they risk too much, but hey, it’s the way they see life and sport, I can’t get into that. The game with snow is going to sell much better than the one without it, which in the end is what they want. They are not afraid for people’s health, they think that I hope it happens again,” concludes the journalist. The Bills confirm their analysis. In 2026, ACS, Florentino Pérez’s company, will deliver the New Highmark, their new home, a facility that has cost 1.5 billion dollars and will become one of the most modern and largest venues in the NFL. But those from the state of New York only put one condition: it could not be covered. Other disciplines The United States is a very vast country, with a history, a culture and, therefore, a very peculiar, unique way of understanding sport. Therefore, comparisons between American football and other disciplines do not serve to build a thesis. Even so, it is always necessary to put their realities in context. For example, its ancestor, football, has already shown that it is much more cautious when facing adversity. In England, the beautiful sport suffers cyclical postponements every winter due to the harsh climate in the north of the island, but it has always been played, even during the Second World War while the Nazis bombed its coast. Only the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 caused the Premier League to cancel its duels as a sign of mourning, although by protocol it was not obliged to do so. Basketball is an indoor discipline, another universe, but it also postpones and then asks. On October 5, in an ACB league duel between Breogán de Lugo and Gran Canaria, a storm in Galician lands caused several leaks to wet the parquet, which caused the athletes to skid occasionally. With 7 minutes and 53 seconds left before the break, the referee trio decided to stop the confrontation. “You cannot play with the health of the players, you have to stop the game,” said Alfonso Reyes, president of the ABP (Association of Professional Basketball Players). A rule that is not followed in ice hockey, in which two rival players can punch each other, as long as they hold each other’s shirts, without the need for the match to be stopped. Realities that have nothing to do with the NFL and American football, where it is played under the hottest sun or in the middle of a snowstorm.

#sport #suspended