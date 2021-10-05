A hard tackle, then endless minutes spent trying to revive him: Lucas Pierazzoli did not make it and died shortly after in hospital

Reading the news of the death of a young person always hurts. But reading that the death of such a talented young man has come in such a mocking way and just as he was doing what he loved most in life, he does so even more. Lucas Pierazzoli, a professional rugby player, died yesterday following a tough game battle during an Argentine championship match. The rescue attempts were useless.

Lucas only had 28 years, a life and a brilliant career ahead. Everything was swept away in a few minutes of madness even when they happened on a rugby pitch. That green grass that saw him grow, become strong and chase a dream.

A category championship match was taking place Primera B, the second division of the rugby championships in Argentina. Lucas and his other companions of the Harling club they were challenging the rivals of the Sitas, for the match valid for the ninth day of the championship.

Lucas had spent over 70 minutes wrestling with his teammates. His role, that of pylon, consisted of protecting his teammates who had the oval ball in their hand. The prop is the one who is on the front line in scrums and the one who supports the teammate when the ball is put back into the field by a side foul.

The extreme attempts to save the life of Lucas Pierazzoli

For an anomalous game dynamics for his role, in the last minutes of the game, however, he found himself with the ball in his hand. So he decided to run towards the half opponent to try to score a point. But before that happened, his opponent tackled him to the ground.

From the ground, Lucas Pierazzoli never got up again. Immediately the doctors of the two teams entered the field and performed one maneuver of resuscitation, succeeding in the intent.

After 40 minutes, aambulance who transported Lucas to the hospital. Doctors are diagnosed with some fractured vertebrae and of compromised bone marrow. For a few hours the doctors tried everything to save his life, but in the end every attempt was in vain.

A devastating mourning for all Argentine and world sport.

