Milan-Cortina 2026 hasn't started yet, but the first Olympic village is already being built in the metropolis, not for the champions of the present but for those of the future. From Monday 4 to Sunday 10 September, Parco Sempione will host the ninth edition of the Expo for sport. The aim is to offer children aged 5 to 14, together with their families and sports federations and associations, the opportunity to practice sports, promoting a healthy lifestyle, under the banner of relaunching sporting values, inclusion, sociability and sustainability, as well as outdoor motor activity. The event will start on Monday 4, every day from 10 to 19 until the following Sunday, and will spread throughout Milan, to make the city better known. New this year is a calendar, which has never been so rich. In fact, the boys will be able to play 30 different disciplines, from athletics to golf, from climbing to the ever-present ball. Participating is very simple. Registrations are already open, and free, on the website https://www.expoperlosport.it/.

RECORD NUMBERS — Last year’s appointment exceeded 20,000 visitors; the goal of this new season is to overcome them, not only with the variety of choices, but also thanks to the collaboration of doctors and sports professionals, who will be available to the participants. During the weekend of 9 and 10 September – thanks to the Humanitas Foundation for Research, charity partner of the event – it will be possible to follow the “PassaSport X la Ricerca” program: with a symbolic donation of 2 euros, during online or on-site booking , participants will receive an exclusive paper passport to be filled in with many adhesive stickers, which will be obtained by playing in the various sports areas within the Expo area.

BENEFICIAL PROJECT — The donation will support a research project, led by Professor Enrico Heffler, head of the Personalized Medicine, Asthma and Allergology Center of the IRCCS, the Humanitas Clinical Institute and Humanitas Medical Care, dedicated to inflammatory and allergic diseases of the airways. The latest novelty of Expo 2023 is the "Open Squares" project, managed and coordinated by the Municipality of Milan. In the week preceding the event in Parco Sempione it is possible to undertake an approach to the various sports disciplines in various squares of the city. The aim, in addition to involving all the districts of Milan, is to enhance the public space as a meeting place, expand the pedestrian areas and promote sustainable forms of mobility to the benefit of the environment and the quality of life. The Open Squares will feature afternoon multidisciplinary sports activities, which will take place from 4 to 8 September in five squares in Milan, one afternoon each, from 4 to 7 pm. We start with piazza Dergano (Monday 4 September), continue with piazza San Luigi (Tuesday 5), piazza Tripoli (Wednesday 6), piazza in via Val Lagarina (Thursday 7), piazza Lavater (Friday 8 September).

