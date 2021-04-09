Linda Zervakis has become one of the most famous TV news faces in Germany. Now it will soon be seen for the last time in the “Tagesschau”.

Hamburg- Linda Zervakis stops as “Tagesschau” spokeswoman. This was confirmed by the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR) on Friday at the request of the German Press Agency. On April 26th she will present the 8pm edition of the “Tagesschau” for the last time. The 45-year-old has become one of the most famous TV news faces in Germany in recent years. In addition to her job for the news program with the highest ratings on German television, which is produced by ARD-aktuell in Hamburg on the NDR site, Zervakis also initiated other media projects. For example, last year she started a podcast on Spotify in which she interviews Germans who have a migration background.

Zervakis brought the surprising news to her editorial colleagues from ARD news via internal email Media insider. Zervakis is said not to have given reasons for her short-term departure. After 19 years at NDR, it is time to break new ground. “If not now, then when?” She wrote. One should go “when it is most beautiful”. But what about Zervakis after the daily News intend, she could not say yet.

Zervakis leaves Tagesschau: Editor-in-chief of ARD-aktuell regrets saying goodbye

On the “Tagesschau” website, Marcus Bornheim, first editor-in-chief of ARD-aktuell, said: “The“ Tagesschau ”very much regrets having to do without Linda Zervakis. The entire team appreciated her as a person and colleague. Linda Zervakis would like to change her career at her own request, we wish her all the best for her future path. ”Linda Zervakis professional career began as a copywriter, in 2001 she started at NDR. She had worked there for several years as an editor and spokesperson for the radio station N-Joy. In 2009 she was featured in the night magazine. Just a year later, Linda Zervakis became a permanent spokesperson for the Tagesschau. The Hamburg native has been featured in the main edition of the news program at 8 p.m. since May 2013 and was then Marc Bator’s successor. (dp / dpa)