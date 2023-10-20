Irene de Miguel, spokesperson for Unidas por Extremadura in the Parliament of that community, has reported to the National Police that the PP deputy Sandra Valencia threatened her family during the celebration of a plenary session this Thursday, as announced by the main person involved and they have confirmed to EL PAÍS by police sources. The PP deputy has denied the accusation in a statement in which she assures that she conveyed to De Miguel “a private reflection.” “At no time was it a threat, but rather a comment in a measured tone and without any intention to offend,” Valencia added in a message on the social network X, formerly Twitter. The popular deputy affirms that she has tried to clarify what happened by phone, but that De Miguel has not answered her call. Minister Ione Belarra, general secretary of Podemos, has called on the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to intervene “immediately” so that Valencia resigns.

It all happened during Thursday’s plenary session in the Assembly of Extremadura, in which they had talked about affective sexual education and the possibility of parents vetoing educational content of this type in schools. He asked Miguel to speak: “I want to put it on record that Mrs. Valencia Ramos just threatened me, telling me that she should protect my son. A deputy has made a threat to me in this same Assembly, I want it to be recorded in the minutes and I will process it where I have to process these types of issues, which I believe are unacceptable in a Chamber,” he said. That afternoon, on social networks, he added: “The level of political tension we are reaching is very worrying (…) I have reported it to the police because I am not going to allow any threat to my family.”

The acting Minister of Social Rights showed her support and demanded that the PP leader force the parliamentarian to resign. “Mr. Nuñez Feijóo must intervene immediately so that this PP deputy resigns,” she published on her social networks. Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the acting Government and leader of Sumar, also sent a hug to the Unidas representative for Extremadura and considered that this behavior only demonstrates the “lack of democratic education” of the popular representative involved. “There are lines that should not be crossed,” she added.

The Extremaduran PP, led by María Guardiola, supported Sandra Valencia. “The truth only has one way. The threat and tension are not signs of the Popular Party,” the party published on the social network “I’m not going to keep quiet (…) I would never threaten anyone, much less a child,” she adds.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Irene de Miguel spoke about the incident at night in the SER. “We came from talking about affective-sexual education. It has been a fierce, harsh debate, where Mrs. Valencia has had harsh words. The only thing I have done in that debate is remind her that she is a councilor of a city council whose mayor was convicted of gender violence,” she explained. “When I told her that she was not entitled to talk about this, she came to my seat and she told me: “Be careful, protect your son.” According to her testimony, she stayed in shock and left the chamber, while the PP spokesperson told him that he was putting on a circus.