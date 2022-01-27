Cyril Jaquet Merino He believed that his past had been forgotten when he participated in a major television program. However, the audience learned that his smile hid the murder from his parents.

He wanted to win the jackpot with his girlfriend, Paola Alberdi, passing the tests of ‘Around the world live’, from the Spanish channel ‘Antena 3’. To do this, they had to show as a couple that they could travel and, broadly speaking, get along as well as possible in countries outside their culture.

The purpose was diluted when he received criticism from viewers and those who remembered his heinous crime, as the program decided to expel him and show his story.

The only son

The night of August 1, 1994 cannot be forgotten by the residents of Benijófar, a town in the south of Spain.

No thief waits four hours at the scene to commit a crime like this

The police arrived at one of the houses to pick up the bodies of Maria Isabel and Oliver, a marriage that, according to the first hypothesis, would have been the victim of a robbery and subsequent homicide.

The evidence contradicted the robbery. The family had no valuables and analysis showed that Oliver he had died four hours after his wife. In addition, another unknown was why a person would shoot the woman three times and the man eight times.

“No thief waits four hours at the scene to commit such a crime,” he said. Antonio Torrado, lieutenant colonel of the Civil Guard Command, in statements quoted by the newspaper ‘Vanguardia’.

Authorities also wondered why Cyril, the only child, was ‘safe and sound’. It was all about revenge, it seemed.

Rebellion

Cyril lived with his parents more than 10 years ago in that town after arriving from Swiss. Although the spouses did whatever it took to have something to eat, their son was known as a rebel and a bad student, according to the newspaper ‘El País’.

They had it, perhaps, too spoiled

“I loved him like a son, until he did that. (…) They had it, perhaps, too spoiled, “he assured Manuel Espinosa, a friend of the family, in a conversation with the aforementioned medium.

Likewise, Espinosa described the Jaquets as a people “educated, serious and friend of people”. Of course, he ruled out that from the inside there were situations of domestic abuse.

The young man, 16 years old at the time, attended the funeral without further shock. But he could not hide his guilt for more than ten days and presented himself to the investigators.

He accepted that he had devised the plan to kill his parents. According to the local media review, he would have had a strong argument that day with them because they restricted his outings and, supposedly, they assaulted him.

The sentence imposed by the justice for being a minor should have been served in a care center for minors, where he was for three years. That is to say: in 1997 he was already a free man.

a second chance

Once he had served his sentence, he wanted to focus his life: he moved to the city of Palm and, little by little, he was fulfilling his new objectives. He was hired as flight attendant and earned recognition from several of his friends and co-workers.

“He was one of the few who refused to do unethical things that some companies demand of you,” a cabin manager told ‘El País’.

None of his acquaintances knew his past, since the judicial record was not recorded, as contemplated by the regulations for minors in Spain. So he had the way to ‘unstain’ his name.

met the stewardess Paola Alberdi, 24, and fell deeply in love. Everything flew without major complications.

“We are an amazing couple and we want to introduce ourselves to the show because we know we can blow the audience away.”, said Paola in a video that she recorded as a casting to enter the contest.

We want to be chosen because we are a couple … we are not stung

He appeared in a car with Cyril as they walked some streets of his city.

“We have 74 videos and they haven’t come out because of Paola,” Cyril joked at his girlfriend’s insistence on making a good video to present to the production.

“We want to be chosen because we are a couple… we are not picked on. We can go so far. ‘Antena 3’, we love youPaula stated.

The ‘spoiled child’ who killed his parents and tried to shine in a ‘reality’ The ‘spoiled child’ who killed his parents and tried to shine in a ‘reality’ Casting for the program.

They succeeded: they were selected and, as she herself said, they left the public speechless, starting with the inhabitants of Benijófar who had not forgotten the young man’s name.

‘My past is buried’

“He gets a lot of hate here. We were all outraged when we found out it was on TV. We started sending mobile messages to the channel”, revealed a neighbor to ‘El País’.

They must realize that people change

The repercussion was such that the Cyril story alarmed the media during 2009 and led ‘Antena 3’ to expel them. Of course, before they were interviewed to know their version.

“Cyril’s background forces them to leave the program”, reads the banner that appeared on the screen.

“The media won’t let you let go of your past. My decision has been not to give them the opportunity to continue judging and investigating. I do not want to continue giving the media coba to lynch me”, emphasized the young man.

Paola supported him and said that she knew about the murder since she met him: “That was a long time ago.” In addition, she was upset about leaving “through the back door” in the face of criticism.

“My past is buried for me. I am very happy with my life. We have been fighters, we have shown honesty, love, companionship. They must realize that people change,” he concluded.

Cameras later showed the couple crying. That was the last image they remember in Spain of the one who would now be 34 years old. It is known that he moved abroad and had children with his beloved. They left in search of a third chance.

