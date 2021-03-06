Life is always chaos. That is why series (and television in general) need scriptwriters who order the chaos. The life of the Defoe, the protagonists of the British The Split (in Filmin), it’s chaos. Luckily, behind is the screenwriter Abi Morgan to put order. The two seasons of this legal drama perfectly combine the dramatic and the legal parts to narrate the lives of three sisters and their mother. The mother, who raised her daughters alone when her husband left her for a younger woman, set up a firm specializing in family law (complicated divorces, prenuptial agreements…). Two of his daughters have followed in his footsteps in the law, one still works with her mother and the other has just left for a rival law firm. This second, Hannah, the real protagonist of the story, played by an always credible Nicola Walker, is married, is the mother of three children and now works with an ex-boyfriend. And if that were not enough chaos, the absent father reappears in their lives while the third sister, about to marry, has doubts about the wedding. All this, only in the beginning, because in the second season the situation and the relationships between some of the characters are already different.

The Split It is not a series of lawyers to use. Here there are no trials or judges, there is no “order in the room” or “protest, Your Honor” or clever phrases in the closing arguments. It does not have the rhythm of The Good Wife Y The Good Fight. But you don’t need it to be a very good series either. The plot intertwines the professional and personal lives of the characters to unravel their relationships and show their feelings. It’s easy to relate to the three Defoe sisters, with their fears, their longings, and their gaffes. The cases they address mirror Hannah’s personal life and even affect her personally.

If in the first season the viewer gradually discovers the building on which Hannah’s life is sustained (and the rest of the Defoe family, by the way), in the second we witness her collapse, the emotional collapse she suffers and that turns his previous perfect life upside down. You can share or not the decisions that the characters make, but it is always clear that they have their reasons for acting as they do. The characters are adults who behave as such and know that they have to bear the consequences of their actions, although sometimes they do not like it.

Beyond interpretations, the virtues of The Split they mostly rest on the head of screenwriter Abi Morgan. The creator of series as recommended as The hour Y River and movie writer like Shame, The woman of iron Y Suffragettes, builds a universe based on the characters, with their emotions and relationships in the foreground, that does not falter at any time and manages, between twists and small great revelations, that the story progresses at a good pace but without haste in the six chapters that they make up each of the two seasons (the BBC has already renewed it for a third and final installment).

If what you are looking for is an adult drama, with adult characters and adult problems and well-drawn scripts, The Split it is a great option.

