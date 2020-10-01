Charlize Theron turns 45 this Friday and does so with the satisfaction of having found fulfillment in all aspects of her life. Or at least in the vast majority, because the South African – with a US passport since 2007 – before becoming an actress wanted to be a dancer. A great passion that she dedicated herself to for years until a knee injury frustrated her great dream. But she did not throw in the towel. Her innate beauty opened her way to the fashion industry but when she discovered that the runway was not her thing, she decided to go for acting.

His strong character and great personality opened the doors to Hollywood, where he arrived by chance. While arguing with a bank teller in Los Angeles because he couldn’t cash a check his mother had sent him, an agent was impressed with his strength and gave him several contacts for testing. And it is that she has recognized on more than one occasion that when she gets nervous she has an uncontrolled verbiage, something that on one occasion meant an embarrassing situation with Barack Obama, by recommending her to go to a club of striptease. Thanks to that meeting – with the talent scout, not with the president of the United States – he got his first role in Boys of the Corn III and the next, with greater relevance, in Two days in the valley, both 1995 films. Three years later it became one of the Martini girls most popular in history thanks to an advertisement for the famous cocktail brand. For years she has been the ambassador of the perfume of the Diore J’adore brand and dazzles in all the red carpets that she walks on.

She knows that her impressive beauty and her spectacular physique with that meter eighty height have opened many doors for her, but there are others that she has closed herself in an effort to show that she is worth more for her talent than for her appearance. And the Oscar he got in 2003 for Monster She supports it, as she had to gain 14 kilos, deform her face and wear false teeth to become the perfect serial killer Aileen Wuornos. “Being pretty is not as convenient as it seems,” said a few years ago the interpreter of hits such as Sweet November, My great friend joe or The Italian Job.

The actress believes that the roles with “more weight and importance” are not usually given to women who look like models. Her experience tells her that when juicy characters appear, “beautiful people are the first to be eliminated from the casting. And speak with knowledge of the facts. In addition to the physical change she made for the film with which she won the academy award, the actress has suffered other vicissitudes throughout her career. For Mad Max: Fury Road She agreed to shave her hair, appear mutilated in one arm and wear a prosthesis; gained 20 kilos to become pregnant in Tully and has said that director Joe Wright did not want it for the film Pride and prejudice for being “too pretty”.

Those who have worked with her agree that she is all adrenaline and passion and manages to create a halo of admiration around her. She simply defines herself as a conscientious person who takes her job very seriously. Proof of this is that after finishing recording your last work, The old guard, premiered on Netflix in July, she had to undergo surgery because she broke a finger in one of the action scenes. It happened a few weeks after filming began and she held out until the end of the film, which led to problems with the nerves in her hand, the carpal tunnel in her wrist, and a very painful impingement on her shoulder.

Life has not been easy for Charlize Theron. Her mother killed her father because she was an alcoholic who abused them. A known fact of which the actress claims not to be ashamed but does not lavish on talking about it. One night in June 1991, when she was just 15 years old, she was at home with her mother when her father came reeling from alcohol and carrying a gun. “My mother and I were in a room, leaning against the door that he was trying to push. That’s how we were when he had to take a step back and fired three times through the door. None of the bullets hit us. It was a miracle, “she said in more detail in an interview last December. Gerda, her mother, shot and the actress was relieved. “She put an end to the threat, it was in self-defense,” he added. She is not ashamed to talk about it and considers it good for those who suffer similar situations. The same goes for harassment and abuse of women. She has suffered and has not hidden it. In May of last year, she said that at the age of 18, a producer – whose name she has not revealed but does assure that she is still someone very influential in the industry – tried to go beyond her. He also had no qualms about correcting a French presenter by kissing a collaborator on his show on the cheek: “Could you ask him next time?” Said the actress without losing her smile.

The protagonist of Atomic, who has been one of the voices of the #MeToo movement from the beginning, is a staunch defender of equality, especially in the world of acting. Twelve years ago, disenchanted with the films offered to her, she began creating her own projects, combining acting with production, and reaching out to other women in the film industry. She is dedicated to the defense of numerous solidarity causes, in 2008 she was appointed ambassador of peace for the United Nations and has made the fight against AIDS her flag when in 2007 she founded her own organization in Africa. Africa Outreach Project. “As a South African, AIDS has always been a part of my life. I remember watching my neighbors die, smuggling life-saving drugs. We are fighting to see the first generation free of AIDS arrive, ”he said in an interview.

On a personal level, he maintains another constant fight with the media, who are trying to find him a partner. He has never married and suitors have not lacked. From 1997 to 2001 she had a relationship with Stephan Jenkis, the lead singer of the band Third Eye Blind. She later dated for nine years with Irish actor Stuart Townsend, with whom she starred Trapped (2002) and Woman Games (2004). Her most famous relationship, although also the least lasting, has been with Sean Penn in 2015, with whom she even talked about a wedding, something that she has recently denied. Although at this time the press has linked her with Alexander Skarsgard or Brad Pitt, she claims to have been single for almost a decade and admits to being very comfortable with herself. When she is not working on a film, planning a new project, involved in a charity event or recording an advertisement, Charlize Theron takes the opportunity to enjoy her two daughters, Jackson – whom she adopted in 2012 and has asked to be treated like a child because she is transgender— and August, who she adopted in 2015. With them and with her mother, who lives on the street next to her house in Los Angeles, the actress has gone through confinement and assures that they are the best thing that ever happened to her in the life.