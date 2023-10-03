The city’s Christian minority expressed its regret over the spitting incident, as it is the latest in a disturbing wave of religiously motivated attacks.

This step was criticized and condemned on Tuesday by Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials.

Netanyahu previously wrote in his account on the “X” platform, “Twitter”,: “Israel is fully committed to protecting the sacred right to worship and pilgrimage to the holy places of all religions.”

He added: “I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate worshipers, and I am committed to taking immediate and decisive measures against it.”

He continued, “Insulting behavior toward worshipers is sacrilege and is simply unacceptable. Any form of hostility toward individuals participating in worship will not be tolerated.”