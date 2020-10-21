A hit It can put you down on the mat, just like boxing. Or can instigate an immediate reaction, like the reflex action of the hammer on the knee in a medical examination. To the test is put today the resilience of a Spanish that very quickly had used to caviar, to add 13 points in his first five days but in Vallecas he ran into the second reality. Dense match and first defeat.

For sure the 1-0 of Isi for Rayo in the 88th minute eliminates the temptations to think about him Mirandés as an affordable rival (Follow the game live on AS.com). Nothing is further from reality. The reddish, who also add a single defeat in six days, come from making him impossible life to Mallorca, with whom they tied without goals, and are basing their good ranking on their outstanding away role. Away from Anduva, they have won both of their matches.

José Alberto will not be able to count, yes, with two of their banners, Moha ezzarfani and especially Victor Gomez, yielded by Espanyol and therefore victims of the wrong call fear clause. Dominican Carlos Julio will return to the right-back. Likewise, players with less participation in the league start as Trigueros, Letic or Moreno they could be of the game, in an expedition not of 23 but of 18 players between injured and who cannot travel homegrown, since there was a positive in the subsidiary.

In short, the Mirandés will try to give The surprise in his first league visit to the RCDE Stadium, where he was winning point eight years ago in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. However, the blue and white box came back from 0-2 against in the last five minutes. Later in the return the rojillos worked the miracle, but that is already past.

The physicality and youth of the boars, living up to their nickname, is what most worries a Vicente Moreno what will touch up your equipmentor, surely with Pedrosa, Keidi Bare and with Embarba, and that until today has the serious doubt of Wu Lei, who already missed the visit to Vallecas. That he could change the system, between 4-1-4-1 or 4-4-2, to generate more danger than three days ago, when he did not throw a single shot on goal. And to to establish itself in the leadership.