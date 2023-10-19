The trace of blue ink smeared on the paper proves the water leak that almost destroyed the original manuscript of The heretic, published by Miguel Delibes in 1998. The sharp handwriting of the writer from Valladolid (1920-2010) added countless notes, nuances and corrections to create his latest work, winner of the National Narrative Award. The spiritual evolution of Cipriano Salcedo, born on October 31, 1517 at the same time that Martin Luther placed his 95 reformist theses in the Catholic church of Wittenberg (Germany), stars in a novel about the inquisitorial persecution of the court of Charles I against the Protestantism and describes that society in his native Valladolid. In that same city, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the publication of the work, the exhibition The fire of conscience shows how the writer scrupulously documented himself to reveal that time of dark religious repression.

Delibes never wanted this, his longest book and the only one unrelated to his life times, to be considered a “historical novel.” Despite this, he analyzed every detail to describe the adventures of fictional characters such as Salcedo or Minervina Capa along with real figures such as Dr. Agustín de Cazalla or Doña Leonor de Vivero. The writer gave birth to his last great creation at the age of 78 after a long period of illness exacerbated by the pain of having lost his only and great love, Ángeles de Castro. This melancholy filled his writings and pessimism also flooded The hereticwith a fateful end for those who rebel against the Catholic faith.

The man from Valladolid dedicated three years to it, much more than the three weeks invested in The way, and surprises even those who have known his literature best, such as the director of the foundation that bears his name, Fernando Zamácola: “He was diagnosed with colon cancer almost when he published this book, when he was given the Cervantes Prize in 1993 it seemed in his speech who sang his little swan song.” The withdrawal, however, did not come, as illustrated by the commemorative exhibition, installed in the Cortes of Castilla y León, in Valladolid, which can be visited for free until February 17 and open every day.

Some of the books exhibited in the exhibition ‘The Fire of Conscience’ by Miguel Delibes. NACHO GALLEGO (EFE)

The gallery, a few meters from the turbulent Parliament, immerses you in the stillness and crackling of the fire as a guide through this history. The work has cost 250,000 euros, assumed by the Castilla y León Foundation, dependent on the Ministry of Culture, and the Miguel Delibes Foundation. The room mixes old volumes with sculptural pieces by Juan de Juni or Alonso Berruguete, artistic emblems of that 16th century to which the reader is transported, or works on navigation between Flanders and that Crown of Castile. Salcedo’s travels both through Europe and through the Valladolid province and the Torozos mountains represent, according to the curator of the group, Mario Crespo, how the novelist configures a period in constant movement, a social and religious evolution censored by power, persecutor of Luther or Erasmus of Rotterdam while small groups like the “conventicle” of the book tried to explore that path of faith.

“The novel is pessimistic about the future of the human being, it told of the loneliness of the individual and how trust in fraternity breaks down,” argues Crespo, about this “Cervantino” writer whose description of Salcedo’s spiritual search and the punishment of the Saint Office, settled with the auto-da-fé in the Plaza Mayor of Valladolid, meticulously presented in the book, shocked international readers and especially in Germany: “It helped to reflect on the Holocaust, terrible events that happened in the past.” Delibes drew on the historian Marcelino Menéndez Pelayo to express “the tension” that he evoked about those public autos-da-fe, of ridicule and humiliation for the enemies of religion, previously tortured and forced to confess. Very close to those books, the never-executed script prepared by filmmaker José Luis Cuerda.

The exhibition reveals the character of that stubborn Delibes, with firm habits between Valladolid and his retirement in Sedano (Burgos). “I have never known how to work with index cards and this has greatly increased the problem,” he assumed about the 1,500 written pages but synthesized into one third. The exhibitors reveal the sheets where he designed by hand maps of the play’s environments or outlines of the plot. The 100 pieces, along with the strictly literary elements, include a sundial, used for navigation, given by the Duke of Alba to Charles I, or a “flask” or travel bag, like those used to introduce prohibited works into Castile. .

Zamácola extols the contemporaneity of The heretic in moments of religious upheaval and recommends it to young people “to understand tolerance and freedom of religion, conscience, assembly and expression, it is a reflection on the people who die to exercise their freedom.” “The heretic It’s all Delibes,” Zamácola summarizes because of how he links the historical component with agrarian conflicts, observation of the countryside, the world of the hunter, tenderness towards children or the fear of death.

View of the exhibition ‘The Fire of Conscience’ that celebrates the twenty-fifth anniversary of the publication of ‘The Heretic’ by Miguel Delibes. NACHO GALLEGO (EFE)

The exhibition has parallels with one of the paintings of the Cortes, recently restored, about the Communards, revolutionaries against the Austrians and liquidated by the powerful in 1521. The same fate suffered Cipriano Salcedo and those Lutherans, whose journey through The heretic You can travel on a route through Valladolid through the emblematic places of the novel, although without ending in a bonfire in front of the current Campo Grande. Delibes, who would have turned 103 this October 17, celebrated the National Award like any other day: taking a walk.

