The Town music festival, from the same organizers of Rock in Rio, was recently held in São Paulo. The night of the premiere, with nearly 100,000 people eager to see Iggy Azalea, Post Malone or Demi Lovato, was marred by persistent rain that caused queues and crowds. Some voices quickly emerged that attributed the chaos to the lack of a collaboration agreement with the Cacique Cobra Coral Foundation, which represents a spirit through which it promises to control the weather. It is one of the best-known examples of magical realism among Brazilians: if you want your event to be a success, you must contact Cobra Coral to guarantee that it does not rain. And it is not a curious superstition for couples anxious for the sun to shine on their wedding day. Behind this popular belief there are contracts, somewhat opaque, with companies, City Councils and even ministries.

The Cobra Coral chief is a spirit of the Umbanda, a Brazilian religion that mixes religious elements from African, indigenous and Catholic traditions. The person who incorporates it into her flesh is Adelaide Scritori, who has acted as a medium since she was a child. Her husband and right-hand man, Osmar Santos, receives requests from governments or companies to promote meteorological changes.

Once the agreement is signed, the medium receives into her body this indigenous person who, despite being North American, expresses himself in perfect Portuguese. “He speaks little, he gets to the point. When he finishes, she [Scritori] “He doesn’t know anything he said, he’s not conscious when he speaks,” explains her husband over the phone. The foundation’s spokesperson also highlights that the spirit can change time, but as long as it perceives that it is due to “a greater good,” not a whim. If she prevents it from raining during a festival, she will have to divert that precipitation to somewhere relatively nearby that needs it, for example.

The Rio City Council is among its best-known clients, especially to ensure clear skies on the two dates marked in red on the local calendar: the end of the year, which brings together hundreds of thousands of people on Copacabana beach, and the even more massive Carnival.

The collaboration between the City Council and the Cobra Coral foundation is public and well-known, and from time to time it appears in the Official Gazette of the municipality. The Ministry of Mines and Energy turned to the chief two years ago in the midst of a serious drought that put the electricity supply throughout the country at risk.

Most agreements happen behind the scenes and it is not very clear how they work or how much they cost. Santos categorically assures that they do not accept a cent of public money. What is required in return, he says, are flood prevention works, recovery of springs, reforestation of river banks, etc. “He [espíritu del] cacique often says that we cannot help men permanently if we do for them what they can do for themselves,” he emphasizes. The spirit is very environmentally aware and has been warning, without success, of the dangers of global warming for decades, Santos laments.

With private companies the agreements work differently. The foundation is maintained through Tunikito, a family-owned insurance conglomerate. Santos usually offers to insure companies that seek the cacique’s actions. In Rio, the faith that Roberto Medina, the magnate creator of the Rock in Rio festival, has in his powers is well known, although in recent years, with the company in the hands of his daughter Roberta, the spiritual collaboration seems to have been put on hold. a second plane.

Even so, the chief’s fame remains unbeatable among organizers of outdoor events. From one of the main production companies in the city they state anonymously: “Everyone protects the entity. There are many years of agreements. The great event producers do not give up their help, it is almost omnipresent.”

Santos confirms that he practically has the gift of ubiquity. He explains that he, as an interlocutor with the spirit of the chief, travels around Brazil and halfway around the world to meet those who require his action. With a discreet profile and hidden behind dark glasses, he positions himself at the event site and looks at the sky. He identifies the meteorological conditions (atmospheric pressure, humidity, wind, etc.) and talks with the scientific advisors of the foundation to prepare a report for the spirit, so that he knows what the outlook is and decides how to act.

Cobra Coral’s advisors include a technician from the state-run National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and Rubens Villela, a meteorologist and professor at the University of São Paulo (USP). This collaboration between science and a supposed supernatural entity, which would perhaps make many academics from the global north stand on end, is experienced in Brazil without fanfare, beyond some specific controversy.

30 years ago, the Brazilian Meteorological Society prosecuted the foundation for illegal exercise of the profession, but the case was filed. In the end, to avoid further problems, Santos and Scritori created the La Niña agency, registered with the professional council and with permission to sign contracts.

For Renzo Taddei, anthropologist at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and author of the book Meteorologists and rain prophets, in these latitudes the science versus religion dichotomy is too small. “Brazil likes to imagine and think of itself in a way that does not reflect much of reality, especially when it comes to seeing itself as a Western country,” he says.

Taddei remembers the mark left by millions of enslaved Africans and the fusion or coexistence of their practices with shamanic, Catholic, Kardecist or spiritist beliefs. “Brazilian spirituality has nothing to do with the way the European world imagines religion. The fight between religion and science of Darwin’s time in England is not replicated in Brazil. Maybe now it is starting a little because evangelicals are growing very quickly,” he points out by phone.

The work of the chief Cobra Coral is the best-known case for having made the leap to the business and institutional world, but this specialist highlights that in the indigenous worldview, for example, it is common to dialogue with spirits to dominate the forces of nature. In 1998, a devastating fire devoured the Amazon rainforest in the state of Roraima. Brazil even received international aid, but in the end, the desperate authorities turned to two shamans from the Kayapó ethnic group. After two days of rituals, coincidence or not, a torrential rain managed to stop the flames.