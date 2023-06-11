At the Future Games Show 2023 it was announced The Spirit of the Samurai, a stop motion game inspired by Japanese mythology. It’s a side-scrolling action game with metrodivania elements. It will come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

There official description reads: “Take the role of Takeshi, a Japanese samurai who must protect his village from the onslaught of an Oni who seeks to conquer the land with his army of undead. Fight against his army of tengu, undead and the terrible Jorogumo, all inspired by Japanese mythology, in a unique and brutal stop-motion cinematic adventure.

“Confront legions of demons armed with the weapons of ancient Japan: the iconic katana, versatile yari spear, and formidable bow. Unleash devastating special attacks and combos unique to each character as you battle your way to the Oni Castle.”

“Every step you take and every enemy you defeat grants you invaluable experience. Use it to unlock the true potential within you, by improving your skills, honing your stats and above all by mastering a series of impressive moves that you can form into customized combos. “