The global indignation against the rewriting of the author’s stories forces the Puffin publishing house to rectify, which will publish the classic texts
It is not the first time that a classic text has been revised to adapt it to contemporary sensibilities, but never before has such global outrage been unleashed as against the rewriting of Roald Dahl’s stories. Almost a week after the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph discovered that the publisher Pu
#spirit #Roald #Dahl #defeats #censorship
Leave a Reply