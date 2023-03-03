In the divided party par excellence, everyone will agree on one thing: the primaries of February 26 were the ones with the most open and fought results in the history of the Democratic Party, despite a campaign that never seems to have really taken off.

While waiting for the dem secretariat to release the final data, Elly Schlein’s unexpected victory came with a percentage that seems to be around 53 percent, beating her rival Stefano Bonaccini by about seven points. The narrowest margin in primary history.

The fact that many have noticed is also that for the first time a candidate prevails who had not resulted in the majority in the vote of the members preceding the one in the gazebo open to all, in which Schlein had stopped about 18 points below Bonaccini. If this fact may seem unusual and hitherto unheard of, right or wrong represents a possibility clearly contemplated in the selection process of the PD leader, in which the primaries are based on being open to all those who feel represented by the party’s values . An element that perhaps shows a discrepancy of views between militants and dem voters.

Although it is the first time that the choices of the members have been overturned in the gazebos, it had already happened that there were obvious discrepancies between the two votes. In 2013, for example, Matteo Renzi won with about 45 percent of the votes among the members, with an advantage of about six points over Gianni Cuperlo, and grew by over 20 points in the open vote, reaching 67 and making the gap grow with Cuperlo almost 50 points: the outcome was not reversed, but the extent of the victory changed considerably.

Looking at the electoral geography, one can note an interesting fact that contributed to Schlein’s victory. In this vote with the two challengers closer than ever, the map has also been affected, becoming more jagged. One feature, however, is that the newly elected secretary has been largely successful in urban areas and especially in their historical centres, which have been among the main sources of votes for the Democratic Party for years. An element that shows how, despite not winning among the members, Schlein has managed to obtain broad consensus among the voters traditionally closest to the party, and that despite being seen as a figure capable of consolidating the dialogue with the Five Stars, obtain more support precisely where Conte’s party is less strong.

Will Schlein, fresh from his PD card, first secretary of the party who comes neither from the DS nor from Margherita, be able to satisfy this request for change and keep together a party that is easily exposed to lacerations? Will you be able to get the dem to maintain their role as a pivot of the center-left and build a definite alliance, whichever it is? Will he be able to give the PD an identity without overlapping with that of other political forces? The voters have spoken, now it’s your turn.