Within the framework of the (#Destination_Dubai) initiative, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced the launch of the “Spirit of Dubai – Cultural Experiences” project, through a strategic partnership between “Dubai Culture” and “Hala Taxi”, the joint project between the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and Careem, to highlight Highlight the features of the rich Emirati culture, and the inspiring cultural and creative destinations, activities and events it enjoys.

The idea of ​​the project is based on telling stories that tell the aesthetics of creativity based on the diversity of the cultural fabric that forms the spirit of Dubai, with the participation of different nationalities, and its celebration with residents and visitors, especially visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

This mobile cultural platform contributes to enriching the experiences of a large segment of the public, as they explore, through their transportation on board Hala taxis, and through many digital channels, the cultural and heritage monuments, and attractions in the emirate, in line with the efforts of “Dubai Culture” » In activating the initiative (#Dubai_Destinations).

This project constitutes a stage of the “Spirit of Dubai” initiative, launched by Dubai Culture in 2012, with the aim of introducing the city’s rapid growth and highlighting its cultural richness, unique identity and distinctive heritage to a wider segment of the public locally and globally, thus enhancing its position as an attractive cultural destination. It aligns with the authority’s efforts to achieve its cultural vision, by consolidating the emirate’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a forum for talent.

The Dubai Media Council, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Council, launched the (#Dubai_Destinations) initiative aimed at highlighting the distinguished position that Dubai has achieved among the largest cities in the world, with an abundance of unique destinations, advanced capabilities and exciting extended events. Throughout the year, within various sectors, the most important of which is the cultural sector.

As part of the first phase of the “Spirit of Dubai – Cultural Experiences” project, “Hala Taxi” will launch a digital promotional campaign that includes videos broadcast on smart screens inside taxis, through which it displays interesting content about destinations and cultural activities in Dubai, covering the fields of music. Arts, heritage, literature, performing arts, fashion and others, where this content will be presented by narrators, creators and influencers from different segments of society, who will participate in highlighting the areas that can be visited in the city, as part of the “DubaiDestinations” initiative, by visiting tourist areas and destinations, and exploring cultural sites New in different parts of the emirate.

The Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Hala Badri, stressed the importance of this partnership on several levels, in line with national strategies. innovation, to improve the quality of life in the emirate, and contribute to advancing the economy in it, in line with the National Innovation Strategy, which aims to enhance the position and reputation of the UAE government as a global innovation center, and also based on the objectives of the Dubai Culture Strategy 2020-2026 roadmap, through which we seek to empower Participation and consolidation of the emirate’s position on the global cultural scene. The “Spirit of Dubai – Cultural Experiences” project, which we are implementing in cooperation with (Hala), is one of these projects, and is considered a pioneering model in the region in this field.”

The Director General of Dubai Culture noted the positive impact of the project, as it will contribute to supporting the creative community by providing the opportunity for talents and creators to participate in introducing Dubai’s rich experiences in its unique destinations, as well as supporting entrepreneurs in those destinations, in line with the message of “Dubai”. of culture” and the goals of the (#Dubai_Destinations) initiative at the same time.

She explained that the initiative is based on studies on the trends of the travel market around the world after a period of stagnation in this sector, as opinion polls indicated that 74% of the surveyed travelers plan to travel for their holidays this year, but they will choose their destinations carefully, while cultural experiences came to the fore. 58% preferred experiences.

The importance of investing innovative platforms to celebrate our rich cultural and heritage treasures, which is one of the distinctive features of the emirate, and to ensure that its experiences are accessible to everyone at any time and everywhere; To inspire citizens and residents of the country, and attract larger numbers of visitors to it, by promoting cultural tourism, in a way that supports the tourism and hospitality sector in Dubai, and is positively reflected on the gross domestic product, as well as providing job opportunities through this project, and within many disciplines.

She added, “The collaboration with Hala is focused on providing unique experiences in which members of the creative community reveal the spirit of the city. We value the contributions of all partners and their role in telling the stories of Dubai’s creativity, and we invite everyone to participate in telling their stories about cultural experiences in Dubai.”

For his part, CEO of Hala, Basil Hovakimian, said: “We are proud of our cooperation with Dubai Culture, to add a new dimension to the artistic and cultural experiences that Dubai offers to its visitors.”

Content screens

The first phase of the initiative will see videos presented by Dubai Culture, to be broadcast on the content screens inside Hala taxis, to be available to passengers throughout their journeys. The content will be gradually spread across the Hala fleet with its update, and the cultural options included in the “Discover” corner on the smart screen. These clips will shed light on the sites that can be explored in the emirate. The authority will provide materials designed for followers of “Hala” pages on social media channels, so that they can discover the cultural gems of Dubai.

The second phase of the project will see a dynamic approach, whereby Hala will allow the visitor to plan cultural experiences and design his itinerary by choosing the destinations he wishes to explore.

