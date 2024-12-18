The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona welcomes in its programming The Christmas Carol (A Christmas Carol) by Charles Dickens. Written in 1843, the author portrays a greedy, selfish man full of scars on his heart.

On Christmas night, Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge experiences a transformation in his spirit thanks to visits from ghosts. Written in the middle of the Victorian era and with a melancholic look towards the past, the author creates a symbology of the spirit of Christmas and the values ​​of compassion and solidarity in the face of greed and usury. Albert Guinovart performs a beautiful and sensitive score with music that reaches the heart. Borja González’s sand drawings energize the action. The assembly lasts one hour and ten minutes. Recommended for children over 6 years old. Great Teatre del Liceu of Barcelona. La Rambla, 59, Ciutat Vella. On December 21 and 22.