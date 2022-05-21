One of the most watched series on Netflix in recent months in the United Kingdom has been ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, a fiction in which everyone is handsome, the houses of dreams and in which almost the only convincing thing about its footage is the plot: a former Conservative minister and MP is accused of rape. It is possible that, except for the decorations, some British viewers hardly notice the difference these days when they change the channel to see, for example, the BBC news.

Political class sex scandals are nothing new in the UK. Extramarital relationships, secret children or sexual practices that would raise an eyebrow have been tabloid fodder over the decades. The now ex-wife of the resigned Minister of Health Matt Hancock knows this well, who had breakfast last year with the images of his partner doing something more than kissing with a collaborator in his office. Hancock, it’s fair to say, apologized for breaking physical distancing rules in the midst of a pandemic.

Everything would remain in the realm of gossip if it weren’t for the fact that the constant trickle of revelations and denunciations that come out of Westminster goes far beyond the possible indiscretions of the private life of politicians and enters fully into the field of criminality. Up to 56 deputies have been reported to the Independent Complaints and Claims Commission (ICGS) for inappropriate sexual behavior, ranging from intimidating comments to accusations of harassment, assault or payments in exchange for sexual favors. One of the most serious was known this week with the arrest of a conservative deputy accused of rape and sexual assault. The events apparently occurred between 2002 and 2009 when the victim, today also a politician, was a minor.

‘Pestminster’



In 2017, when the level of scandals reached such a point that the press renamed Parliament ‘Pestminster’, after the play on words between ‘pest’ (plague or plague) and Westminster, no one was surprised that the employees of the House They would have secretly created a WhatsApp group in which they named and warned other women about the sexual predators they worked with. As if the spirit of Benny Hill, that king of sexist comedy who chased women in lingerie, haunted the corridors of the honorable building, the messages from the attendees warned against such a deputy because “he has long hands”, or asked not to enter alone in an elevator with so-and-so, or in a taxi with the other.

Since then, many have denounced the sexist culture and harassment that they have experienced in parliament, both to the ICGS, created in the heat of the #MeToo movement, and in public. “For young female employees, being cornered by a drunk MP, patted on the butt, or indecent proposal is not uncommon,” says researcher Becky Paton, who worked as a parliamentary assistant, at Open Democracy. Harassment occurs at all levels, as the deputy and Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, has recognized: “I have witnessed and been the target of misogyny by my colleagues many times,” she denounced in the press recently, revealing that she had been ‘backed against the wall’ by an MP years ago.

56 parliamentarians have been denounced before the commission created for this type of behavior



The victims have not only been women. Scottish nationalist MP Patrick Grady was accused of groping two male attendees at a Christmas party in 2016. Conservative Rob Roberts was suspended for six weeks for repeatedly coming on to a collaborator. And his party mate Imram Ahmad Khan was expelled from the party last month after a court convicted him of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

extensive history



But despite tools like ICGS, little seems to have changed in the corridors of Westminster. Khan is just one of three Tory MPs who rocketed to ominous stardom over his sexual conduct last month. Neil Parish was caught twice watching porn in Parliament and David Warburton is under investigation on three counts of sexual harassment, including getting into a woman’s bed naked. But the list in recent years is long: Former Conservative minister Andrew Griffiths sent more than 2,000 sexual messages to two women in his constituency and was later convicted in 2020 of raping his wife. In the same year, Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke was sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting two women. He chased one of them, running around her house yelling “I’m a naughty Tory!” Another who watched porn in his office – and lied about it – was Damian Green, who doubled as Theresa May’s number 2. His then defense minister, Michael Fallon, also resigned for rubbing the knees of two journalists.

“Despite the growing number of women MPs, Parliament still looks like a men’s club,” Labor MP Nadia Whittome denounces in a column in ‘gal-dem’ magazine. Each new wave of scandals, she recalls, “is followed by promises of action, but then very little changes and silence falls…until new revelations come to light.”