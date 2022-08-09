The chain of infections of monkeypox loses strength in Spain. After a July with a sharp increase in the rate of expansion of infections, the epidemiological balances for the first ten days of August confirm that the growth of positives is weakening. The slowdown was already noticeable in reports from a week ago and last Friday. The incidence of the disease released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health clearly corroborates the notable slowdown in the number of new cases.

The document of the department directed by Carolina Darias indicates that there are 5,162 residents of all the autonomies infected by this virus. That’s 220 more than last Friday. This represents an average of 73 new positives per day, with a 4.5% increase in cases. The speed of expansion at the end of July was triple, from 15%, which already dropped to 8% last Friday.

The slowdown in infections in Spain is in line with the containment trend in other European countries, such as Germany or the United Kingdom, but far from the increase in the disease in the rest of the world, where it is growing at an average of 15%. According to Health, there were 25,476 positives reported on the planet today, 3,321 more than last Friday.

The United States, with 8,934 cases, is the country with the most infections and where the infection is transmitted at a devilish rate. Positives have increased by 25% in three days.