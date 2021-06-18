A few months ago, it was officially confirmed that Patrick star would have his own cartoon spinoff and now we know exactly when we will be able to start seeing it.

Via Twitter, the official account of Nickelodeon shared what will be next July 9th when this cartoon starts airing:

“Meet the stars of the show, The Patrick Star Show premieres July 9 on Nickelodeon.”

meet the Stars of this show ⭐️ The Patrick Star Show premieres 7/9 on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/dhJKukEB3P – Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 17, 2021

Here’s how Nickelodeon describes the show:

“The Patrick Star Show is the second spinoff of the number one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and follows the adventures of a young Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he puts on his own show. In the premiere episode, ‘Late for Breakfast,’ Patrick hosts a food show after missing a delicious breakfast. “

Via: ComicBook