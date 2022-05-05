The Giro does not need nostalgia. It is the only Grand Tour that remains today as it has always been. Unpredictable. With that wild point, of an alpine expedition to those glacial walls that you see above your head and that crush you, as Miguel Mari Lasa recalls. The Gipuzkoan shared the KAS jersey with ‘Tarangu’ Fuente in the Giro de

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in