“For the first time since 1996, in 2019/2020 and again in this 20/21 campaign, corn production has become the most important in Argentina, surpassing soybeans,” he said. Agustin Tejeda, economist of the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange (BCBA) in a panel on cereal prospects at the Maizar Congress.

“The Agroindustrial Gross Product (PB) of the corn chain reached USD 14,500 million, it had an increase of 75% in relation to the PB that we had previous campaigns,” he highlighted. According to the specialist, the contribution of the crop to the collection will be USD 3,500 million in 2021 and USD 8,000 million in grain exports will be reached.

“If we add the processed products based on corn, meat and dairy, we are talking about 20% of Argentina’s exports,” he added.

In addition, he assured that the cereal chain generates around 730,000 jobs in all regions of the country. “This year, thanks to a very favorable international price scenario, the contribution in all these variables will be record,” Tejeda remarked. But there is a wake-up call: the area sown during the last three seasons has begun to show signs of stagnation and the achievable potential “is much higher than the current situation.”

Since 2016, when restrictions on foreign sales were lifted and export duties were reduced, the grass expanded in area and volume of production This translated into a benefit for the environment, since corn provides a large amount of material organic to the soil through its roots and stubble, improving its physical, chemical and biological structure, and consequently, the infiltration and retention of water. Likewise, it allows to naturally interrupt the cycle of weeds, pests and diseases in rotations with legumes.

La Niña sows doubts

Corn has been gaining ground in recent years thanks to late plantings, the incorporation of technology and the tighter management of the crop. “The 20/21 season was biased by the drought and we understand that there are some 200,000 to 300,000 hectares that were left out of the rotation that could return in the 21/22 cycle given the favorable market context we are experiencing,” he analyzed. Esteban Copati, Chief of Agricultural Estimates of the BCBA.

“When the market incentives for planting are given and the regulatory rules are clear, the producer responds with expansion of the area,” said the technician. However, he warned that another key variable for production, such as the weather, will have to be taken into account since “the possibility of entering a Niña by spring has not yet been ruled out, a factor that may play against the decision of Corn sowing”.

Grow: how and where

Corn still has a lot to give. For that, according to Sofia Gayo, agricultural analyst at the BCBA, Two gaps should be closed: the technology adoption gap between producers and the yield gap between potential and current.

According to data from the BCBA, at the country level, the difference in corn yields due to the use of technology among farmers is between 5% and 10% but reaches 20% in extra-pampa regions. It is worth noting that the incorporation of technology in cultivation took a great leap from 39% in the 14/15 campaign to 52% in 16/17, and currently, half of the surface is developed with high technology while in the rest a medium level is used. On the other hand, to close the yield gap, “it would be necessary to increase them by 36% to 37% and the key lies in the better management of fertilization,” said Gayo.

External markets are an opportunity for Argentine corn. “The world demand for feed grains by 2030 is increasing, there is a growing need in countries that import protein meals and feed grains, that is great news,” he said in turn. Jorge Domínguez, consultant and market analyst.

“The expansion of imports of fodder grains would go from 220 million tons to 260 or 280, and of those 60 million more, 50 would be corn, it is a very auspicious expansion for Argentina that could grow thanks to this great demand,” said the consultant. In the international market Argentina has a relevant role, “15% to 20% of world corn trade is generally provided by our country, the expectation for export is spectacular,” Domínguez highlighted.

In recent years, the demand for corn for cattle feed in Argentina has grown. “The entire meat chain is looking for a new balance from the liquidation of bellies that was generated since 2009/2010 and the loss of 12 million head, which accelerated the fattening cycles based on supplementation to satisfy the demand ”, he explained Jorge Lizzi, Livestock leader of AACREA.

In this new scheme, the rate of extraction of males (annual slaughter on the total of the herd) went from 65% in 2009 to 111% in 2020, implying a great incorporation of grain in the diet of the animals and “a tension in the demand for grains due to lack of supply back up ”, Lizzi said.

With the rising price of corn, “Grain began to be substituted for grass and production cycles began to lengthen, causing supply to fall and meat prices to rise”, Detailed the advisor. However, in this sector also “there is much to grow, 50% or 60% more in meat production if there were any incentive,” he considered.

Another destination that could underpin the expansion of corn is the production of bioethanol. Today, in Argentina, the consumption of grains in this industry “does not reach 3%, less than 1.5 M tn”, indicated Manuel Ron, president of the Bio4 ethanol producer company.

According to the businessman, there are great possibilities for growth in this area: “It is a very competitive industry, it generates a renewable fuel that could help make the prices of fuels for the consumer at the pumps more accessible,” he argued. In addition, he argued that “the cut of gasoline could be increased from 12% to 15% or 18% to generate more demand, more industries and more employment in the interior of the country.”

By promoting local use, according to Ron, the bioethanol industry allows for better prices for corn in areas far from ports, where the crop could gain surface area. And it also “favors the development of livestock clusters around the plants due to the mockery that is generated as a by-product of the industry, which is in high demand for animal feed.”