The spigot of collective dismissal has been opened. The macro-adjustments to the workforce announced a few days ago by CaixaBank and BBVA will serve as a call effect for other companies to opt for restructuring, in the opinion of labor lawyers and unions. In fact, last Monday Norwegian reported the dismissal of 1,191 people it prepares, 85% of its workforce in Spain.

ERE (old employment regulation files) are on the rise. “In the last two months, a greater number of collective layoffs has been noticed. Above all, from companies that did not take advantage of the bonuses due to the pandemic ”, indicates a Labor inspector who requests anonymity. “It seems that all the files have to do with the covid, but the situation of large companies comes from behind and the pandemic has only exacerbated it,” complains Gonzalo Pino, secretary of union policy at UGT, who believes that “the case of the bank is a shame after the aid received and to be in benefits. It is a lack of respect for society ”.

Large adjustments such as those of CaixaBank, BBVA, El Corte Inglés, H&M or Naturgy, which are added to those undertaken so far this year by Adolfo Domínguez, Ibercaja, Coca-Cola, Ford, Douglas, NH, the Palace Hotel, Ikea , Banco Sabadell, Eurest, Tubacex, Bosch, Heineken, Carrefour Travel … The list is long, it is not complete, and has 30,000 affected in thirty companies. Pino figures between 35,000 and 40,000 jobs that large companies currently have in the pillory. And the incessant trickle of individual casualties that law firms have been processing for many months remains to be accounted for.

“You could see it coming. The temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) are very interesting in the short term, but, as the situation has lasted so long, it is logical that many companies find it unfeasible to maintain employment “, indicates Monika Bertram, head of the labor area at Monereo Meyer Abogados. “It was inevitable in industries where technological change, the form of distribution or organization has modified the business and with the arrival of the covid and the acceleration of these changes began to have problems. They were cannon fodder in the midst of the industrial reconversion of the 21st century “, maintains Juan Francisco Jimeno, professor of Economics at the University of Alcalá de Henares, knowing that ERTEs, which have been good, are not the solution for oversized sectors : “They have served to delay the adjustment. But the ERE is the cheapest way to face the remodeling ”.

Many layoffs remain to be seen. This year there will be a significant rebound, warn Jimeno and Bertram. “The prospects are bleak,” agrees the Labor inspector, “although the ERTE umbrella is extended for another six months, at least half of the nearly 700,000 currently affected will be fired,” he predicts.

Despite being an open secret, all the lights have turned to the bank. Especially towards CaixaBank, which announced the macro dismissal of 8,291 people after tripling the salary of its new president, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, over the one he had at Bankia. The social pressure came upon him, even several ministers spoiled the strategy of the merged entity and participated by the State, which has decided to cut 500 of the projected casualties to 7,791. Although not only criticized CaixaBank rained down. Also to BBVA, which announced a day later its ERE of 3,798 people, almost at the same time as the increase in its dividends [y también lo rebajó a 3.450 personas]. They are thus added to the adjustments undertaken by Sabadell (1,817), Ibercaja (750) and Santander (3,572). Or those who will come with the merger of Unicaja and Liberbank. Only the banking sector will star in 20,000 layoffs this year.

“It is striking and reprehensible that it is the banks, which are less affected than other sectors by the crisis caused by the covid, those who promote collective layoffs. It demotivates medium and small companies that are enduring the storm without doing them ”, Bertram appreciates, who warns of the contagion effect that it will cause in other companies. However, the managing partner of Sagardoy Abogados, Martín Godino, who processes the largest EREs in progress in Spain, believes that the bank is experiencing a moment of reconversion and it would be irresponsible not to address the workforce adjustments. “CaixaBank has not chosen the moment, it does so after the integration with Bankia. The BBVA case may be more debatable, ”he says.

What happens, explains David Díaz, partner in charge of the Baker McKenzie labor area, is that large companies that have had muscle have endured without undertaking ERTE and are not subject to the commitment to maintain employment that temporary regulation entails. “Not having enjoyed exemptions does not deter from doing an ERE,” he says.

Some organizations have dealt with an ERTE and later an ERE, the case of El Corte Inglés, H&M, Douglas, Norwegian …, which will have to return the aid that has been applied, and pay penalties, “although this is not so clear,” he says. Godino, lawyer for the first ERE in the history of El Corte Inglés. Many companies have calculated this item as one more cost of personnel adjustment, says Díaz, who estimates that it can raise the bill for collective dismissal by at least 3,000 euros per employee. “There are companies that have to pay up to 3 or 3.5 million additional euros,” he says.

The lawyer also foresees a bleeding of dismissals when the ERTE’s validity ends. “It is not going to stop here. We are going to continue in an ERE scenario when what should be done is to adapt the treatment of ERTE to stop bleeding, which is going to reach micro-enterprises ”, says Pino. José María Martínez, general secretary of the Federation of CC OO Services, also considers that companies should opt for internal flexibility instead of automatically thinking about ERE after the enormous budgetary effort of the Government. He advocates a new type of ERTE that ensures more logical transitions to employment. In the case of the 20,000 bank exits, he believes that it means turning his back on social reality: “CaixaBank’s management is in its bubble and has lost its sensibility.”