Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel have recently released a new short film bound to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Storywhich expands the narrative of the world launched with the new animated series starring Miles Morales.

In this case, Sony collaborated with Kevin Love Fund to build this animated short of about 7 minutes which also aims to promote initiatives for mental health and initiatives for the prevention and treatment of problems related to the psychological field. The video, in fact, focuses precisely on these aspects, inserted within the story of Miles Morales.

In the short film we see the protagonist struggling with his own shadows and ghosts, which derive from the accumulated stress and the inability to communicate some of the problems that afflict him.