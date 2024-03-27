Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel have recently released a new short film bound to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Storywhich expands the narrative of the world launched with the new animated series starring Miles Morales.
In this case, Sony collaborated with Kevin Love Fund to build this animated short of about 7 minutes which also aims to promote initiatives for mental health and initiatives for the prevention and treatment of problems related to the psychological field. The video, in fact, focuses precisely on these aspects, inserted within the story of Miles Morales.
In the short film we see the protagonist struggling with his own shadows and ghosts, which derive from the accumulated stress and the inability to communicate some of the problems that afflict him.
Miles Morales against anxiety
Compared to the classic tones of the Spider-Verse series, it must be said that this short film tends to have more disturbing atmospheres, although everything is resolved in a handful of minutes, in which, however, Miles seems to be struggling with considerable difficulties, precisely because they come from within himself.
At the end, the climate is restored a little, but it is clear how the video sends a message that invites us to open up to others regarding anxiety and psychological problems and to deal with it seriously.
Everything is obviously constructed with the usual mixed animation technique also seen in the main films, so these are another few minutes of pure cinematographic spectacle to be seen.
