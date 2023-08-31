After breaking off a 12-year relationship with former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, Colombian singer Shakira has managed her grief through music.

The woman from Barranquilla has let off steam through several songs, in collaboration with various artists, such as Ozuna, Karol G or Manuel Turizo.

But perhaps the strongest of all is BZRP Music Sessions #53, in which there are many direct references to Piqué and the Spaniard’s new partner, Clara Chía.



Phrases such as “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury”, “She has the name of a good person, clearly not what she sounds like” or “I am worth two out of 22”, were direct references to all the troubles that led to the breakup and that Shakira wanted to make public.

However, now it is revealed that the song even had much harsher lyrics and that before recording it they had to make changes to it.

Keityn, one of the composers, gave an interview to Molusco TV, in which he confessed the changes they had to make to prevent Shakira from having more personal problems with Piqué, which could even reach the legal level.

“We remove strong things. We changed parts because then things could happen,” Keityn revealed. “We changed the verses several times. We had to change it to be more meticulous.” added.

The strong phrase that was removed from Music Sessions #53

The strongest sentence that was eliminated was a more than direct reference to the former Barcelona defender: “That chili pepper needs more heat.”



The song had an enormous impact and, after seven months of its release, it has 610 million views on YouTube. “We were looking for the exact point, not going overboard, but not sounding smooth either,” Keityn said.

SPORTS

