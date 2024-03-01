Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell's marriage is in jeopardy due to her husband's infidelity

The marriage of the lead singer of the British pop group Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, was in jeopardy due to her husband's infidelity. This is reported by Daily Mail.

Sources close to the couple report that the singer’s husband, the head of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, Christian Horner, could have cheated on his wife with one of his employees. An anonymous sender allegedly leaked correspondence between Horner and the girl online, sending them to the heads of other Formula 1 teams, the International Motor Sports Federation (FIA), as well as journalists.

Previously, the artist’s husband was accused of sexual harassment towards an employee, but after an internal investigation, these charges were dropped.

Despite the fact that the screenshots may turn out to be fake, Halliwell decided not to accompany her husband to the Bahrain Grand Prix. According to friends of the couple, the singer “feels humiliated.” “Geri was publicly condemned when she started dating Christian because he had just had a child with another woman. But she worked hard to rid herself and Christian of that image. Now everything has collapsed,” the source said.

