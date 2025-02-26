The Spices They always have a hole in the kitchens of Spain. They are products that provide a great flavor to the dishes that are prepared every day. One of those condiments that is most used in Mediterranean cuisine is the oregano. Belonging to the family of the work, their production It extends throughout Europe and Central Asia. It is a plant that needs a lot of sun. In our country and in Italy it usually grows in hills and mountains.

Oregano has medicinal properties that must be taken into account when consuming. This substance can help generate collagen and calm joint painin addition to promoting health.

Benefits of oregano in health

Oregano oil can have numerous benefits for your health Getty images

This aromatic grass consists of carvacrol, terminal and timol that help the body to have Antimicrobial, anti -inflammatory actions and Antioxidants. According to the study published in Scielo, 80% of the world’s population uses extracts of vegetables or their compounds for primary health care. Among them, are Terpenoid which are characterized by having analgesic and anti -inflammatory properties.

One of its benefits is that is able to help in the creation of collagen due to its antimicrobial properties. For example, in skin infections such as, for example, in the acne It is a good ally to treat its elimination. If used in oil format, it can be ideal to calm skin reactions and itching symptoms.





In the case of arthritis, this spice acts as an anti -inflammatory and can reduce pain or swelling. This happens mainly because it has Active Beta-Cariophilin (E-BCP).

These are not the only benefits that oregano has. It is recommended in allergies, so it is effective for nasal congestion. Thanks to their anti -inflammatory powers, some women may feel an improvement of their menstrual pain by consuming it. Has potassium, fundamental to Prevent cardiovascular diseases.

This aromatic herb too Help in body weight controlsince it prevents the fat from accumulating in the liver. Also Control the blood sugar level. Can Relieve constipation And he is capable of act against intestinal parasites.

Anti -inflammatory spices that calm joint pain



Turmeric. Istock

Oregano is a kind that we all have in the kitchen and that can help us reduce the pains caused by osteoarthritis, but it is not the only one. Some of the spices we usually use can also help us In that aspect.

Turmeric . Curcumin, the active substance of this spice, is a natural anti -inflammatory, and there are few studies that collect their potential for their positive effects on the decrease in pain.

. Curcumin, the active substance of this spice, is a natural anti -inflammatory, and there are few studies that collect their potential for their positive effects on the decrease in pain. Ginger. It has become a discovery in many kitchens, thanks to the special touch it contributes, but also thanks to its many health benefits. It has two active compounds called Gingerol and Shogaol, which are considered anti -inflammatory, so it can be used as a complement in the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.





Cinnamon . This spice is one of the most common when sweetening desserts, but it can also help us feel better because it has antioxidant and anti -inflammatory effect thanks to the cinamaldehyde and the cinamic acid it contains.

. This spice is one of the most common when sweetening desserts, but it can also help us feel better because it has antioxidant and anti -inflammatory effect thanks to the cinamaldehyde and the cinamic acid it contains. Nail. This spice is a classic of Spanish kitchens, although not everyone knows how to use it, but it can be taken in the form of infusion or added to stews. Eugenol contains, which has positive qualities to oxidative stress and inflammation.

