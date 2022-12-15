Izvestia: most often Russians faced discrimination in foreign universities

Over the course of the current year, Russians have faced manifestations of Russophobia in various areas, especially for students from foreign universities, who were often subjected to prejudice. About it write “News”.

Discrimination against Russians, which became more frequent after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, still continues, the article says. The Student Youth Foundation spoke about the results of the Russians project they launched, aimed at helping Russians who are discriminated against in a foreign country. It is clarified that most often in the appeals, the Russians complained about Russophobia in universities, bullying in schools and kindergartens, dismissals and denials of employment or promotion due to their nationality or political beliefs, as well as problems with obtaining medical care. In addition, Russian tourists are unreasonably denied service and accommodation in hotels, the publication says.

Earlier, German human rights activists spoke about Russophobia in Germany. They noted that over the five months of their work, more than 160 Russians were provided with advice or legal support in connection with discrimination.