Nuevo Casas Grandes – Almost three months after the start of the exhibition that ends on October 3, the monumental spheres designed by the best artisans of Juan Mata Ortiz are still in Chihuahua capital, and they were part of the “Mexico Week in Chicago” exhibition, where they were the star of that cultural fair in the United States.

The works were the work of master ceramists Héctor “Yeto” Gallegos and his wife Laura Bugarini, who titled their work “Cosmos,” as well as Tati Eleno Ortiz and Diego Valles, who were selected by the Government of Chihuahua to be part of the cultural exhibition that represented the state at the Chicago fair, along with the Rarámuri culture.

Following their successful presentation at “Mexico Week in Chicago,” where there were also cultural displays from Querétaro, Nayarit and Durango, the mega spheres made of fiberglass and steel reinforcement were placed in front of the Government Palace, in the Museo Casa Chihuahua at 901 Libertad Street.

The exhibition “From Chihuahua to the World” has been there since the beginning of July and possibly next month, a new destination for its exhibition will be defined, since a tour is planned to promote the works in other places.

These spheres show the fine art of Juan Mata Ortiz, a pottery community from the Magical Town of Casas Grandes. They measure 2 meters in diameter and weigh around 80 kilos each, supported by a plastic concrete base measuring 80 centimeters in diameter by 30 centimeters in height.

The works are part of the cultural exhibition for the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the State of Chihuahua, scheduled to remain until October 3 in an open-air exhibition, so that visitors can admire them and take photos with them.

Thus, in the coming days the next destination of the monumental spheres of Juan Mata Ortiz will be announced, which have had a successful tour both in the United States and in the state of Chihuahua, born in Mata Ortiz, the town of the best ceramists in the world.

The official location of these works has not yet been defined, but they are about to complete three months on display.