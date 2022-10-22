The Sphere project involves the creation of a satellite constellation of more than 600 spacecraft. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov on Saturday, October 22.

The main goal of the project is to achieve a high quality of space communications services in the interests of Russia’s development and security.

Sphere is one of the key projects of Roscosmos. Thanks to it, the most modern system of communications and monitoring will be created, including both the existing and future space infrastructure.

“This year, 14 billion rubles have been allocated from the federal budget for the Sphere project, and approximately 18 billion rubles are provided for in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, another 8.5 billion rubles have been reserved, ”he is quoted as saying. press office departments.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the first apparatus of the Sphere group and Gonets-M communication satellites took place on October 22.

This was the first launch in 2022 from the Vostochny cosmodrome and the first for Soyuz-2 on the new fuel, and for the first time the launch vehicle was filled with naphthyl in all stages. Previously, they were fueled only by the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle and the second stage of the Soyuz-2.1v.

In April, the government approved a program to create the Sphere multi-satellite constellation. Sergey Prokhorov, Director of the Department for Advanced Programs of the Roscosmos State Corporation, added that the project was agreed with the Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance.