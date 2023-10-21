Sony’s marketing team, when it comes to advertising one of the company’s flagship titles PlayStationspares no expense, and with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 this modus operandi has certainly not disappeared.

Sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man and its spin-off dedicated exclusively to Miles MoralesMarvel’s Spider-Man 2 features the two Spider-Men ready to face numerous threats including Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, the Sandman And Venom.

Already available for PlayStation 5, the work developed by Insomniac Games it is without any doubt one of the console’s flagship titles and, therefore, Sony has decided to advertise the launch of the title in a big way.

After suspended truck supported by cobwebs in Sydney, Sony screened a promotional spot in the Sphere of Las Vegas. Truly suggestive images that further underline how Sony particularly focuses not only on the title in question, but on Spider-Man franchise in general.

With the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, what many fans are now wondering is how long we will have to wait before we have new information regarding Marvel’s Wolverinealso developed by Insomniac Games and announced in 2021.

While waiting for news on the matter, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently available for PlayStation 5. Via the following link you can read the our review dedicated to the aforementioned title.