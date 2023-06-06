Spezia-Verona, the playoff game to stay in Serie A, will be played on Sunday at the Dacia Arena in Udine. In the next few hours, Lega Serie A will announce the start time in a press release, which will be between 7 and 8.45 pm. Considerations regarding public order (there were clashes between the two fans in March) could lead to not playing at night.

NO TO REGGIO EMILIA

The first idea had been to have the match played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, on Friday busy in the final of the Primavera championship, but then free. It would have been a location that would have saved Spezia fans from a long journey. And instead the white smoke did not arrive (kick-off would have been at 19.30) despite the intervention of the Interior Ministry. So the choice fell on the Dacia Arena: the timetable will be defined in the next few hours.