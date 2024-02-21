The European Space Agency's (ESA) ERS-2 satellite, launched almost 30 years ago, fell out of orbit, broke apart and burned up over the Pacific Ocean. This was reported on February 21 website organizations.

The agency notes that ERS-2 entered the Earth's atmosphere at 17:17 (20:17 Moscow time) at an altitude of 80 km, after which it left orbit over the North Pacific Ocean, between Alaska and the Hawaiian Islands. According to scientists, this was the optimal way to dispose of the spacecraft, given its outdated design.

“The ERS satellites have provided a flood of data that has changed the way we look at the world in which we live. They have provided us with new information about our planet, the chemistry of our atmosphere, the behavior of our oceans and the impact of human activities on our environment, creating new opportunities for scientific research and applications,” said ESA Director of Earth Observation Programs Simonetta Celi.

The satellite was launched into space on April 21, 1995 from a spaceport in French Guiana. In September 2011, ERS-2, after running out of fuel, the satellite completed its work.

In February, the American company Space X announced its decision to deorbit about 100 Starlink satellites. It is noted that today the corporation has initiated the controlled deorbit of 406 spacecraft out of almost 6 thousand launched taking into account the environmental friendliness of outer space. As indicated, 17 of these are currently non-maneuverable but highly trackable, which helps reduce the risk of collision with other active satellites.