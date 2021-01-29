Jewelry. The Murcian Sergio López Lozano, recognized as the best dentist in Spain in 2011, has just received the Extraordinary Prize in the national competition for designer jewelry Sergio López in his SergeLL Jewelry office. Ring ‘Charm of the lions’, designed by Sergio López Lozano.

Make compatible two seemingly opposite professions in your day to day. During his youth he opted for a degree in Dentistry and even received his doctorate in it. He began working as a dentist in 2003, but fifteen years later he decided to pursue a new path. In 2018, Sergio López Lozano (Murcia, 1978) trained as a designer of jo