The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, the film directed by Michael Chaves was a huge hit in theaters and left horror fans wanting more. It was only a matter of time for there to be a fourth installment and Warner Bros confirmed that said order is in progress during the last edition of the cinemacon.

At the event it was revealed that the tape will be titled “The conjuring: last rites“, translated as “The spell: Extreme Unction”. This refers to the anointing of holy oil to Christians who are in imminent danger of dying; in this case, the protagonists.

What can we expect from “The Conjuring 4”?

In an interview with Collider, james wan was able to speak about the production: “We’re working on it right now. With the Warren Files movies we’re very careful. We want to take our time to make sure we get it right and potentially conclude the saga.”

Regarding the last mission of the protagonists, he stressed: “We want this to be the correct story.” This statement has created great expectations among fans, because they want to know what will happen to Ed and Lorraine Warren.

When will “The Conjuring 4” be released in theaters?

"The Conjuring 3" is on HBO Max, so check out how to watch this movie before the last one.

The saga of “The Conjuring” is one of the most important in the horror genre and its farewell is pending for all fans. However, it is only known that it will arrive in mid-2024, but there is no fixed release date.

It only remains to wait for more details of the production so as not to miss the last return of Ed and Lorraine Warren on the big screen.

