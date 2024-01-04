Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Even those who adhere to speed limits should not be tempted to make immoral gestures. A Berlin driver had to make this experience.

Berlin – The fact that speeding is not a trivial offense is shown by the often fatal consequences of speeding. It wasn't until December 2023 that one had to register A young driver has to stand trial for killing an 18-year-old while fleeing the police. As a rule, moderate speeding without causing property damage or personal injury is considered a misdemeanor. In Berlin, flashing a speeding car could now result in a criminal complaint – but not for the speeder.

Driver fumbles during traffic control: Stingy finger lands on speed camera photo

The Berlin police shared a post on the spa news platform on January 2, 2024 X (formerly Twitter). The picture posted shows two Audis that were photographed during a speed check on December 28th at Columbiadamm in Neukölln. What is striking is the driver of the right vehicle who is holding his middle finger in the direction of the speed camera.

The social media team of the Berlin police also provides the background for the strange scene in the text of the article. While the driver on the left probably adhered to the speed limit, the vehicle on the right was probably traveling too fast. However, the speed camera photo immortalized both cars and thus also the gesture of the left driver, which, according to the police, was supposed to have been for speed control. “He didn’t expect the other car, which was driving too fast,” the post says.

Driver faces criminal charges for insult

Both drivers are likely to face consequences, as the Berlin police also announced: “The one on the right will get an OWi (disorderly offense; dR) and the one on the left will get a complaint for insulting him.” Drivers who were driving too fast could face a fine. Depending on whether the maximum permissible speed is exceeded in urban areas, those affected may experience loud noises Catalog of fines Costs start at around 60 euros. In the In the event of an insult in traffic, the sinner is threatened however, fines and prison sentences of up to one year.

The police post caused a lot of incomprehension online. More than 2,000 comments were collected on the post. “Save your energy for more important things,” says one user. A Reddit-User asks whether police officers in Berlin are so thin-skinned. Other users, however, doubt whether the alleged insult can or should be punished at all, as the following question under the post shows: “Do you seriously believe that this is an insult worth mentioning?”

Like the police when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA explained that an employee of the Operations and Traffic Directorate was in the company vehicle at the time of the speed measuring system. After the incident, he filed a criminal complaint in accordance with Section 185 of the Criminal Code.