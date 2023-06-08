Alekseenko: the speed of the Dnieper after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station increased 10 times

The head of the government of the Kherson region, Andrei Alekseenko, said that the speed of the Dnieper’s flow increased tenfold after the emergency at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP). The corresponding statement was published in Telegram-channel.

According to him, this factor complicates the elimination of the consequences of the accident.

“At the evening headquarters, they decided to assign a curator from among the deputy chairmen of the government to each flooded area,” Alekseenko said. The head of the regional government promised that assistance would be sent to all residents.

At the moment, the group of rescuers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has been increased to 428 people and 188 pieces of equipment, he added.

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous impacts, the dam support was damaged, after which the flooding of the territories began. The head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, called the incident a terrorist attack and stressed that its consequences would be studied.