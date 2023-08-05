RIA Novosti: the speed of strikes by Russian missiles will increase due to communication systems

The speed of strikes by Russian mobile systems will increase due to new communication systems, reports RIA News citing an informed source.

It is noted that short-wave communication lines have been developed for the military, which will speed up the loading of flight missions into complexes for various purposes, the volume of data transfer per unit of time will increase.

“This will speed up the response of troops to enemy actions and will make it possible to more quickly strike at identified targets or respond to the evolving situation in the theater of operations,” the source explained.

Denis Fedutinov, a leading Russian expert in the field of unmanned aircraft, noted that shortwave communication duplicates satellite and cable communication lines. It is also relevant for missile systems, where it is necessary to quickly get a target, strike and change position.

Earlier, a combat veteran, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin said that Russia has made great progress in improving the Navy. Despite the country’s participation in the special operation in Ukraine, the military shipbuilding program is still in place.