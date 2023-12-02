The upcoming long weekend and the approaching Christmas season encourage many drivers to take trips around Europe. Speed ​​is one of the main factors causing accidents, and especially on secondary roads, where numerous penalties are also imposed for exceeding the maximum speed allowed.

In Spain and in most European countries the maximum speed on conventional roads is 80 or 90 km/h. Only Germany, Poland, Romania, Austria and Holland maintain the maximum speed of 100.

Hungary and Sweden reduced their road speed limits, like Spain. In the Nordic country, the reduction from 90 to 80 km/h on its roads reduced the number of deaths by 41%.

When traveling by car both in Spain and in Europe, it is important to be clear about the speed limits established on each type of road.

A widespread misconception among drivers is the belief that there is no speed limit on German highways. It isn’t true. There are stretches where there is no fixed maximum speed, but they are far from being lawless roads. On a very high percentage of these highways the limit is 130 kilometers per hour, and it is not even the highest in Europe.

Germany and Austria: on motorways and expressways it is recommended not to exceed 130 km/h. There are sections without a speed limit, but in 50% of the total kilometers of these highways the limit is 130 km/h. For their part, non-urban roads do not tolerate exceeding 100 km/h. The same occurs with the Netherlands and Denmark, although on non-urban roads the limit is set at 80 km/h. France: the maximum speed in the neighboring country is 130 km/h on motorways. On these roads, 130 km/h is reduced to 110 km/h in the rain or when the road is wet. Secondary roads have a speed limit of 90 km/h, which is reduced to 50 km/h when the road is wet, raining or there is poor visibility. Italy, Croatia, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Hungary and Greece: in these countries you can travel at 130 km/h on motorways and dual carriageways and at 90 km/h on non-urban roads. Belgium and Portugal: these two countries share speed limits on non-urban roads (90 km/h) and on motorways and dual carriageways (120 km/h). In Ireland the same limits exist, except on non-urban roads (80 km/h). United Kingdom: the maximum speed allowed on motorways is 112 km/h (on signs, 70 mph), although on roads with two lanes it drops to 96 km/h (60 mph). In the city, the conversion of 30 mph is approximately 48 km/h. Estonia: on non-urban roads and motorways or expressways you cannot exceed 90 km/h, although driving at 110 km/h is allowed on dual carriageways and in summer. Cyprus: the maximum speed allowed on motorways is 100 km/h, on secondary roads it is 80 km/h and in pedestrian areas, the limit is 30 km/h. Norway: the speed limit on highways is 100 km/h and 80 km/h on interurban roads. Sweden: in this case, you can travel up to 110 km/h on motorways and expressways and 70 km/h on interurban roads.

Driving on these roads without a fixed speed limit, almost half of the German motorway network, forces you to be attentive to possible maximum speed indications, which vary depending on traffic, light (time of day) and weather ( rain snow). The safety distance also determines the speed, since it would be an infringement if at least the same number of meters as the speed is not respected; That is, a driver traveling at 200km/h must do so at least 100 meters from the pursued car.

Apart from the sections without a fixed speed limit of the German motorway network, far from urban centres, in Germany the maximum is set at 130km/hour, the most common limit in the countries of the European Union. It is also the limit in Italy, France, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, among others.

The countries with the highest speed limits are Poland and Bulgaria, both set at 140 km/hour. Some countries such as Belgium, Finland, Sweden and Portugal share with Spain the limit of 120 km/h for driving on motorways or highways. Although there are also some that have a maximum speed on this type of road of 110 km/h, such as Estonia and Latvia. On the small island of Cyprus, the limit is 100 km/h, the minimum in the EU.