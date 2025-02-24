In Spain, the municipalities have traffic skills, as indicated in Traffic law, motor vehicle circulation and road safety of the year 2016. Therefore, they decide where to place speed radars in their streets, as well as the agents of their local police They can sanction for violations of traffic regulations.

On the other hand, the streets of a single lane per direction are limited to 30 km/h after the last update of the traffic law and the drivers wonder about The exact speed to which a radar jumps in this type of roadssince it is very easy to exceed the limit.

What margin of error will have the radar limited to 30 km/h?

Everything will depend on the years that the cinemometer and the type have been installed, since The margin of error is different depending on it is fixed, mobile or air media. In this case, you have to go to tables 1 and 2 of Annex XII of the ICT/155/2020 order which regulates the metrological control of the state of certain measuring instruments.

In them we find the maximum margin of error permit. For example, for fixed or section cinemometers installed less than a year ago, the margin is only ± 3 km/h, Therefore, in a limited route at 30 km/h, the margin will be 33 km/h. On the other hand, if the fixed radar has more than a year old, the margin of error will be ± 5 km/h

From what speed do you take points in an area of ​​30 km/h?

Archive image of a speed limitation signal at 30 kilometers per hour Juan Ramon.mikel

To know this speed, it is necessary the sanctions and the points to be deducted by speeding captured by a cinemometer.

Only limited to 30 km/h, it will be from a higher excess at 51 km/h when the DGT will take away 2 points from your driving licenseIn addition to imposing a fine of 300 euros. Then, the number of points to lose and the amount of the sanction will progressively increase until it considered an infraction as very serious if it exceeds 91 km/h, at which time the fine will be 600 euros with the associated loss of six points.





What happens if you catch more than 90 km/h in a 30 section?

In this case, in addition to the sanction and detraction of six points of the driving license, a crime against road safety is incurred typified in article 379 of the Spanish Criminal Code for driving “a motor vehicle or a cyclomotor at higher speed in sixty kilometers per hour in urban roads.”

The same article specifies that the driver “It will be punished with the prison sentence of three to six months or with the fine of six to twelve months or with the work for the benefit of the community of thirty -one to ninety days, and, in any case, with that of deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and cyclomotor for a time greater than one and up to four years. ”