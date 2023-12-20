The speed at which the vehicle was proceeding and the ice on the road: how Sofia Bagattini could have lost her life

He was only 18 years old Sofia Bagattini and unfortunately he lost his life in the night between Saturday and Sunday due to an accident while he was in the car with his friends. The other 4 peers, fortunately after some traumas and abrasions, say that they are now out of danger.

There are so many people sad and shocked for this very serious and heartbreaking loss. The first to want to publish a post on social media was her twin sister Joy.

The group of friends, with ages ranging from 17 and 19 years oldthey were all on board one Fiat Panda and they had spent the evening together. However, before returning they had chosen to stop and eat at the local McDonald's.

At about 2.30, while they were headed to the fast food restaurant, the unthinkable happened. Along via Gavarno, which is located in the municipality of Nembroin the province of Bergamo.

After a semi-curve to the right, the young man driving the car, has suddenly lost control of the vehicle. For this reason, after going off the road, they collided with a Wall that runs alongside the road.

Doctors soon rushed to the scene, but they couldn't do anything for Sofia except to note that she was heartbreaking death. The traumas suffered after her accident were too serious for her.

The investigations into the accident in which Sofia Bagattini lost her life

The investigators are currently waiting for the toxicological tests of the boy who was driving the car. It is not yet clear whether he was driving under theeffect of alcohol.

Furthermore, they are also trying to figure out what speed the vehicle was proceeding. The thing that appears to be certain is that in all probability the accident should be based on ice on the asphalt.

One of the witnesseswho first called for help, interviewed by the newspaper The Echo of Bergamohe said: “We were woken up by a powerful roar, a very loud noise indeed. We rushed into the street, the asphalt was frozen!”