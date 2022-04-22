Last June, Bob de Ruiter (65), speechwriter living in Portugal, was approached by a D66 spokesperson. The man said that Carla Pauw had suggested contacting him.

Carla Pauw is a household name in D66: she was previously an advisor to almost all D66 leaders, and she also regularly assists Sigrid Kaag.

Bob de Ruiter said that the spokesperson asked if he would like to write the HJ Schoo lecture for Sigrid Kaag with him, which the D66 leader gave in September at the request of the weekly newspaper. EW would love.

They met at the Plein in The Hague. Everything seemed normal.

The spokesperson explained that D66 wanted to further expand its voter potential after the election victory in March (24 seats). De Ruiter, himself a D66 member, therefore suggested a lecture about a ‘more constructive approach to contrasts’, and they agreed to this.

They then emailed back and forth, the spokesperson went on vacation, and De Ruiter wrote the speech.

He sent in his draft on 8 August: a plea to look outside the D66 world. “To understand the motives of non-D66 voters, to seek alliances with people whom D66 sees as an opponent.”

The spokesperson was happy, according to him. But then “strange things” happened. There was criticism that his text was not up to date. There was silence.

And then suddenly, the day before the HJ Schoo lecture, he found Kaag’s speech in his mailbox.

His plea for constructive politics had all but disappeared: the text was overflowing with attacks on Mark Rutte – on his “political myopia”, his habit of characterizing the country of the Allowances affair as “cool”, etc.

De Ruiter decided to attend the lecture anyway, he said, “and afterwards I had a pleasant chat with Kaag and her family”.

D66 informed me that Kaag made the final choices himself, but Bob de Ruiter did not let go of the issue: what had he been through?

And so it happened that at the end of last week an essay about his experiences with this speech on his website. We called about it several times this week. “I wanted to sketch how far D66 has become from the movement it once was.”

And it was purely coincidental, he said, but his analysis “also touched on” with the insecurity case that embarrassed the party this week.

Bob de Ruiter started at D66 in 1989, when Hans van Mierlo, who bobbie named, led the party. De Ruiter came over from the PvdA, but Van Mierlo was barely interested. It clicked between the two.

They had long conversations as they drove home together in the evenings, and De Ruiter accompanied him as a speechwriter when Van Mierlo became Minister of Foreign Affairs in 1994.

For Van Mierlo, said De Ruiter, the match was never an end in itself. D66 was not to be a new movement, not a normal party, but a movement that opposite the other parties – to expose inflated contradictions and improve democracy.

It is in this spirit that De Ruiter wrote his Schoo lecture for Kaag. “Don’t preach to your own parish. Sermons for the parish of the Netherlands.” Make everything negotiable. “Breaking out of the circle of your own voters.”

He based himself partly on The Righteous Mind (2012) by American psychologist Jonathan Haidt, who showed that “tribalism” is the logical consequence “of thousands of years of tribal struggles,” making “loyalty and betrayal are our strongest emotions.”

And the irony was: his experience with the School lecture showed that “D66 has changed from an open movement into a tribe, a sect.”

The apparent contradictions against which Van Mierlo opposed are now also in the party. Hans was almost always hesitant. Now D66 knows everything for sure.”

As an independent speechwriter, De Ruiter has been giving courses within D66 for years and sees the consequences.

“We have become a party with a frame, a scheme that states what our politicians do and don’t talk about. Our voters think the EU is a success and we keep repeating that, because that’s what our voters want to hear.”

So D66 often no longer seeks voters from their own story, but from their own voters.

“Marketing. The party as a brand”, said Bob de Ruiter. “But under Hans it was unthinkable for us to say: we deny certain problems because our voters expect that.”

He therefore considered the ‘most painful’ thing that a passage about Lale Gül also disappeared from his Schoo lecture. “She is threatened for what she writes, and that doesn’t fit the D66 frame of successful integration.”

In addition, Gül was critical of Kaag in columns. “But if you want to be prime minister, you have to be big enough to say: we disagree, but I’m standing up for your freedom. That is inclusive.”

He understands that you will not convince Wilders or Baudet. “But D66 must take the supporters of their parties seriously.”

Didn’t Alexander Pechtold do that with his book Henk, Ingrid and Alexander (2012)? “It wasn’t about the contact,” he said. “That was: I, Alexander, talk to Henk and Ingrid.”

Another key point of De Ruiter’s thinking – the poison of the debate culture in The Hague – did not make it to the final version of the Schoo lecture. “The Hague debates only reinforce the tribal struggle.” One feint after another. The politician who demands of an opponent: you take back your words. “A trick. Because he knows: my opponent will never do that.”

But under Pechtold, D66 owed its success partly to its fiery debates with Geert Wilders (PVV). “It was creating conflict,” said Bob de Ruiter. “Quite cynical. If you want to take the wind out of populism’s sails, you don’t do that.”

He heard from an insider that after a debate about headscarves in the 2021 campaign, Wilders whispered to Kaag: ‘This was good for you as well as for me.’

Still, De Ruiter suspects that Kaag is less interested in the debate with Wilders than Pechtold previously. “I have the impression that she prefers to put other accents.”

Bob de Ruiter has remained a D66 member, “because D66 is not only what is now the party top”. He wants his party to return to its roots. “We need to be the movement we were founded for again.” Be open to others. “Breaking through the us-them thinking.”

Van Mierlo could openly doubt in his performances. “Hans reasoned, asked questions, and thus also attracted the attention of people who did not vote D66.” A way in which the party may be able to “really talk” with “the rank and file of populists”. “You don’t look for the difference of opinion, you take people seriously.”

He hopes that D66 members will also deal with his criticism in the same way. “Some will read this and think: what a huge bastard that Bob is. But it is in the spirit of our party to say: let’s listen to him.”

And if this week proved anything in his opinion, it is that D66 should change course. “Loyalty is basic in a tribe,” he said. “And that is now getting us in trouble: when talent scout Frans van Drimmelen made a mistake in 2015 and 2016. [hij stalkte een partijmedewerker, red.] the whole top supported him. That’s where the trouble started.”

The proof that it has to be different. “Leave tribalism and go back to the constructive soul of the party,” he said.

Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow politics The Hague closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself