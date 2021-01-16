Strobl: The CDU party congress will have a major impact on the 2020s

CDU Vice Thomas Strobl expects from the CDU party conference important decisions for the era after the reign of Chancellor Angela Merkel. “With the election of a new chairman – who may become the Union’s candidate for chancellor and possible Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany – this party congress will significantly shape the 1920s, the time after the Angela Merkel era,” said Strobl of the “Passauer Neue Presse” .

The CDU’s digital party conference began on Friday. On Saturday the delegates will decide on the successor to the chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet, the former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen are available for election.

Strobl sees this as an important task for the new party leader Preparation for the super election year with probably six state elections and the federal election. “In all of these elections, the CDU has a very good chance of crossing the finish line as number one,” said the Baden-Württemberg Minister of the Interior. Setting up the party “as a whole for this is of course a major task for the new chairman, the entire executive team, the whole party”. (AFP)