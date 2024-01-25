Diplomat Polyansky called Ukraine's speech at the UN Security Council on the Il-76 paranoid

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky called the speech of the Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine at the organization Kristina Gayovyshyn at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the downed Russian Il-76 paranoid and delusional, reports RIA News.

“I actually didn’t intend to comment on the Ukrainian performance. It’s paranoid and delusional as always,” he said.

The Russian diplomat suggested that Gayovyshyn received instructions to continue spreading false information and shielding the Kyiv authorities. According to him, the lists of Ukrainian prisoners who were transported for the purpose of exchange were published in advance, and Kyiv had this data.

Earlier, Polyansky said that if it is proven that Ukraine used Patriot or IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to strike the Russian Il-76, which was shot down in the Belgorod region, the United States and Germany will be direct accomplices in the terrorist attack .