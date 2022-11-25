Saudi Arabia made history and achieved an unforgettable victory against the Argentine team. He had double merit because he managed to overcome the result and played a dream second half. He had many players at a high level and achieved his prize.
It is worth noting that the Albiceleste was winning at halftime and it seemed like a resolved story. In the second half the story was different and now the talk that Hervé Renard had with his directors was leaked.
“Is that how we push? Pushing doesn’t mean they have to go up. next time Messi dominate, ask for the ball, they are needed in defense. We all have to score who dominates”began by saying the coach.
“If not, take out your phone and take a picture with Messi if you want”, He continued with the objective of motivating his players and asked them to dedicate themselves to executing the plan they had planned in the previous one.
The result ended up exceeding all possible expectations and they managed to get three very valuable points. Now the new goal is to qualify for the round of 16 and they are ready to make history. Next Saturday they will play the second match against Poland and they will close the zone facing Mexico in a duel that could be decisive.
