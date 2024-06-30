Putin poster disrupts speech by Reform UK leader Farage in Britain

Brexit ideologist Nigel Farage’s speech was disrupted after a remote-controlled banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin was lowered behind him, The Independent reported.

The politician’s speech was disrupted by a group of activists

The band Led By Donkeys claimed responsibility for the incident, posting a video of the incident. The poster they lowered depicts Putin with the caption “I love Nigel.”

Nigel Farage’s latest rally was disrupted after political activists lowered a remote-controlled banner featuring Vladimir Putin behind him The Independent

According to the publication, Farage had previously admitted that he did not like the Russian president as a person, but he admired him as a politician, “because he managed to take control of the governance of Russia.”

Earlier, the politician found himself at the center of a scandal involving accounts

In June 2023, Farage said Coutts Bank, a member of the NatWest group and one of the oldest banks in the world, had frozen his personal and business accounts without explanation. He emphasized that other credit institutions do not want to see him as a client. According to the politician, we are talking about “serious political persecution at the highest level.”

The establishment is trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts. I have not been given an explanation as to why this is happening to me or the right to appeal Nigel Farage politician

Farage added that he had a significant amount of money in his account that he could not access, which he believed was because “the banks did not want Brexit to happen.” “The corporate world will never forgive me,” he concluded.

Leaving the EU was a major event in British history.

In a referendum in June 2016, 52 percent of Britons were in favor of leaving the European Union, and on the night of February 1, 2020, its membership in the EU ended. Soon after, the British economy had to face a number of problems, including rising inflation, as well as a shortage of drivers caused by the departure of many of them from the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

Related materials:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the damage to the British economy from Brexit amounted to $178 billion, or 140 billion pounds.

According to Cambridge Econometrics, the country’s economic output would have reached £2.34 trillion in 2023 if it had remained in the EU, up six percent from the current figure of £2.2 trillion.