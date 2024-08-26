Retro Games’ next retro hardware has finally been revealed: The Spectrum, which is a modern reproduction of the ZX Spectrum . We are talking about the company of TheC64 and the A500 mini, now true specialists in the sector of mini consoles and reproductions of vintage computers. The Spectrum It will be launched on November 22, 2024 and will have 48 pre-installed games . It will cost £89.99. We don’t yet know what the price will be in Italy.

Details

“Discover The Spectrum, a masterpiece of elegant design that deserves to be in an art gallery, decorated in its characteristic rainbow colors,” says the official product description at the online store Smyths Toys, which unveiled the device.

A photo of The Spectrum packaging

As you can understand, this is a leak, which Retro Games seems to have suffered against its will. After all, it can no longer pretend nothing happened, considering that Details and images of the new hardware are making the rounds.

The back of the package

Let’s take a look at some details of The Spectrum, which in terms of options and features appears to be in line with other Retro Games devices: it connects to the television via HDMI cable, with a 720p video output; it emulates both the 48 and 128 models of Clive Sinclair’s famous computer and allows players to rewind gameplay, create save points and apply various filters on the screen, thus creating the illusion of reliving the era of this historic computer.

It will also be possible load additional ROMs using a USB stick. The keyboard will be functional, so there are no limits to the games. Among the 48 pre-installed games, Manic Miner, The Hobbit and Head Over Heels stand out.