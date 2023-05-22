Ery Claver has no Chinese friends. And he says it with some surprise – “not a single one”, he emphasizes – because in the hometown of this 37-year-old Angolan filmmaker, Luanda, the “influence” of the Asian giant is evident. Posters in Chinese, with temples and ornaments from the Asian country fill a part of the capital of Angola. “We know of the presence of this foreign culture, but we don’t have any connection with them, because you don’t see Chinese either in restaurants, or in the parks, or walking the streets.” They are “like ghosts”, she points out. And yet, it is precisely the Chinese gaze that is the guiding thread with which the director weaves together a set of apparently unconnected images through which he portrays the difficult life of the Luandese in the first feature film he directs, Nossa senhora da loja do chinês (Our Lady of the Chinese Store)one of the few African films produced exclusively with its own financing.

“What does an anthill look like?” asks a voice at the beginning of the film. off in Mandarin Chinese and subtitled in Portuguese —that of countertenor Meili Li, based in Germany— who will narrate the whole story, as a metaphor for the spectral presence of the Chinese in Luanda, a “barely visible but very powerful” community. “I tried to imagine what the Chinese thought of us, if they also have a superficial and prejudiced image of the Luandese, just as we have of them,” Claver says in an interview with this newspaper in Tarifa, where his film competed in the official section of the 20th edition of the African Film Festival (FCAT).

The African film director, Ery Claver (center), during an act held at the Tarifa Film Festival. RODRIGO VAZCANO (FCAT)

This approach pushes him to investigate the relationship between China and Angola, the country on the continent to which Beijing has lent the most money between 2000 and 2020 —42,600 million dollars (38,544 million euros), 26.6% of all Chinese loans in Africa, according to the Global Development Policy Center database—. Since 2002, when Angola’s civil war ended, which lasted 30 years and left more than half a million dead, China became the main investor in the South West African country. “At that time, the interests of the West were focused on the so-called ‘War against terrorism’ in Afghanistan and Iraq, for which reason Angola turned to China for help,” he stresses. an analysis from the Chatham House Research Center on relations between Beijing and Africa. China then agreed to provide infrastructure investment in exchange for oil, so many of its citizens moved to Angola. In 2013, according to the analysis, the maximum peak was reached with some 172,000 citizens from the Asian country.

The imprint they have left is palpable. “In Luanda we had noticed this great Chinese presence and we wanted to audition to select a Chinese actor”, explains Claver. But hardly anyone was available to participate in a shoot because “they had to write a letter to the Beijing government to ask permission.” The reason is, according to the director, that “many of the Chinese who now live in Luanda are prisoners that Beijing sends to Angola to work in the fields.” The director alludes to the way that the Angolan government has found to repay the loans received from Chinese pockets – the country is the African state most indebted to China, according to Chatham House. “Since Angola cannot pay them, the government has offered them farmland, and it is very hard work in which the prisoners only have 15 minutes to rest,” he recounts.

Still from ‘Nossa senhora da loja do chinês’. Geracao 80

Claver remembers how in a test an aspiring actor used exactly “11 minutes” to give him time to return to work. These barriers forced him to resort to a professional interpreter, Liu Xiubing, who gives life to the only Chinese citizen who appears in the film, a vendor who revolutionizes the city with the sale of plastic virgins, for whose filming they needed “the permission of the chief of Chinatown” of Luanda, the Cidade da China. The rest of the Chinese people who appear in the film parade symbolically in a television series that the merchant watches.

New African narratives

To his “surprise”, Claver found more connections than he expected between the Chinese and Angolans because human problems are “universal”. “I found, for example, many ancient Chinese proverbs that are very similar to our traditional ones, such as ‘A dog does not bark out of courage, but out of fear’, or the expression ‘Red moon baths’ that we use when something transcendental happens” says Claver. All of them, as a “salad of thoughts” that only at the end will make sense, puts them in the mouth of that voice in off, with an atypical script, “a 50-page poem” written by the director. Claver thus makes use of “Chinese symbolic thought” to describe power relations, family or faith in current Luanda personified in a barber who starts a new cult (“but what a beautiful thing the Chinese have done”, says while adoring the plastic virgin), a woman crushed by grief who seeks peace and a young man thirsty for revenge for the loss of his friend.

founding member of Generation 80 (Generation 80), an Angolan film creation group that made a name for itself in 2020 on the international independent film circuit with its successful debut feature, Ar Conditioned (Air-conditioning), Claver has impregnated his journalistic experience in the first feature film he directs —in the group’s first proposal he was the director of photography—. “I studied journalism, and although I worked as an editor, one day I picked up the camera and I felt very powerful because I could tell the truth in a very agile way,” he explains, a speed in terms of the succession of images that he has transferred to Our Lady of the Chinese Store.

It is precisely the exploration of new “110% African” narratives one of the objectives of Geração 80, which is why they flee from Western co-productions —in the official section of the Tarifa festival, only three of the 10 films that competed have not received international financing. “There are no cinemas in Angola, so we decided to do advertising for big companies in Luanda for five years, a job we continue to do, to get funds and make the films we want to make and how we want to make them.”

The success of Ar Conditioned it served to finance part of Claver’s film. And now the group prepares its third project, Semba, a word that comes from the Brazilian “samba” but that in Angola, in addition to evoking music, alludes to the “way of life of each one”. It is a “more ambitious” proposal in production than the first two, “with the use of cranes, choreography and lots of light.” “But always with an African look”, even if Chinese eyes or Latin music are the ones that observe the scene or set its rhythm.

