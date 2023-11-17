Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when the text of a strongly worded resignation letter addressed by former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman to her Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was revealed after he issued a decision to dismiss her from her position last Monday, political and analytical circles in London warned that this step could spark an internal rebellion in… The ruling Conservative Party in the United Kingdom.

The dismissal of Braverman, who in her speech accused Sunak of failing regarding the government’s main political priorities, most notably the immigration file, angered the more right-wing wing of the party with center-right tendencies, especially since the cabinet reshuffle, in which the minister left the government formation, also included the selection of the prime minister. Former Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Analysts pointed out that there are fears among the right-wing Conservatives that Braverman’s departure from the government scene and Cameron’s return to it following the assignment of the Home Affairs portfolio to former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will lead the British government to adopt a “too flexible” position regarding… The immigration file, especially since Cleverley is known for his more moderate views on this matter.

Analysts considered, in statements published by the British newspaper “I” on its website, that Braverman’s dismissal may open the door to some members of the ruling party threatening to withdraw confidence from the Prime Minister, by the beginning of the new year, that is, after the end of the Christmas holiday, which falls on The 25th of next December.

For her part, Andrea Jenkins, a member of the Conservative Party loyal to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, revealed that she had already submitted a letter of “no confidence” in Sunak last Monday evening, in which she cited Braverman’s dismissal as one of the reasons for her taking this step, considering that the amendment The last ministerial cabinet constitutes a “cleansing campaign” against those with center-right tendencies in the party, according to her.

This was paralleled by meetings held by members of two groups that represent the right wing within the Conservative Party, to discuss the consequences of the dismissal of the former Minister of the Interior, in light of the fear of many of them, that the government in its current form has begun to reflect “centrist tendencies” that may harm the party, before the general elections, which are expected. Conducted next year.

Conservative representatives pointed out that the most right-wing members of the ruling party also formed several new groups on the WhatsApp instant messaging application, shortly after the announcement of the recent cabinet reshuffle to discuss it, amid warnings from some of them that Cameron’s sudden return to the government may suggest a revival. What they described as the “liberal conservative approach,” which he adopted when he was prime minister between 2010 and 2016.