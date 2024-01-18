IGAD said at the conclusion of a summit it held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on Thursday, that “we will use all means and capabilities to ensure that the conflict in Sudan is resolved peacefully.”

Al-Burhan was absent from the summit after Sudan announced on Monday a freeze in engagement with the efforts made by IGAD to stop the ongoing war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since mid-April, which raised many speculations that Sudan was close to returning to Chapter Seven, amid many questions about where it might go. The current crisis has led to the death of more than 12,000 people, the displacement of nearly 8 million, and caused massive destruction in the capital and a number of cities in the country.

Experts and observers whose opinions were polled by Sky News Arabia indicated that the policy of “burning pulpits” will only lead to explicit international intervention that will cut off the risk of prolonging the war and exacerbating the human and material losses and human suffering faced by more than 40 million Sudanese.

Political analyst Shawqi Abdel Azim believes that this latest Sudanese position came after a major contradiction in the statements of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry during the days following the previous IGAD summit in Djibouti.

Abdel Azim explained: “While the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued hours after the Djibouti Summit, rejected the summit’s outcomes and demanded the amendment of paragraphs, including those related to the approval of the Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to meet with the Rapid Support Commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the new statement issued by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry The two contradicted the first, as he indicated that the reason for freezing engagement was Hemedti’s invitation to the summit and the non-implementation of the outcomes of the Djibouti summit, which explicitly stipulated the commitment of Al-Burhan and Hemedti to meet with each other face to face.

Over the past few hours, many indicators have emerged suggesting a move in the direction of internationalization, as the angry regional and international tone has escalated significantly.

African action

The African Union announced the formation of a high-level tripartite committee, which includes Mohamed Chambas, the African Union High Representative for the “Silencing the Guns” initiative, Symbiosa Wandira, the former Vice President of Uganda, and Francisco Wandira, the former Special Representative of the African Union to Somalia, mandated to work with all parties to restore peace and stability. in Sudan.

According to Ahmed Al-Tijani Sayed Ahmed, the international expert and co-director of Partnership and Development at the University of California, freezing Sudan’s involvement in the “IGAD” efforts aimed at stopping the current war due to the lack of cooperation of the military authority will lead to raising the crisis file to the African Peace and Security Council and thus shifting to Chapter Seven, which is expected to enter. According to it, either hybrid international forces or the East African Forces (ISAF), which the African Union announced last June its intention to deploy in Sudan to separate the warring groups and ensure the arrival of humanitarian supplies to the affected populations.

Sayed Ahmed explained to Sky News Arabia that “the contradictions that clearly appeared in the way the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is managing the crisis indicate a major flaw in the crisis management file of the authority present in the city of Port Sudan.”

International convictions

In another indicator that reinforces the hypothesis of international intervention, there seemed to be a conviction crystallized by the international community and the United Nations of the necessity of resolving the crisis as quickly as possible in order to stop the horrific security and humanitarian deterioration in a country where more than 20 million residents have lost the necessities of life, according to the latest United Nations report.

This was expressed by Ramtane Lamamra, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Radouane Nouisser, the UN expert on human rights in Sudan. Lamamra stressed the seriousness of the situation in Sudan, while Nouisser said that there does not seem to be a solution on the horizon despite multiple regional and international initiatives, pointing out Major violations of international and humanitarian law committed by both parties to the fighting.

In this context, writer Sabah Muhammad Al-Hassan believes that one of the most important reasons that led to the complexity of the crisis is the Sudanese Foreign Ministry’s adoption of negative positions that contributed to expanding the scope of hostility between Sudan and its regional and international surroundings.

Al-Hassan pointed out in a statement to Sky News Arabia that the international community “will work to overcome the foreign obstacle by supporting international decisions that contribute to the pressure that reduces its negative role in obstructing peace. These decisions, when reached, will enjoy international consensus from IGAD, the African Union and the United Nations.” The United States, therefore, I believe that the closest thing in light of the current circumstances is to resort to a decision to enter peacekeeping forces.”